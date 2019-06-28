How to move your stuff from an old iPhone to a new iPhone in just a few minutes

If you haven't upgraded your iPhone for a few years, you might be surprised to see how much easier it is to move all of your data from an old device to a new one.

Years ago, you had to connect your iPhone to iTunes to download a backup. Then Apple made it a bit easier by saving backups in the cloud, but it still took a long time to restore your phone. Then, two years ago, Apple introduced a feature called Quick Start that can help get a new iPhone up and running in just a few minutes, all while your data continues to restore in the background.

I take this for granted. I test lots of new Apple products, so I've long known about the Quick Start feature. But a few people I've spoken with hadn't heard about it, since many people typically upgrade phones once every three years or so. I've also found that the restore process, which used to take forever, is much faster than it used to be. You should be back up and running within minutes instead of hours.

Here's how to use Quick Start to get a new iPhone, iPad or iPod up and running quickly.