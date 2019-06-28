Dow futures rise ahead of Trump-Xi meeting at the G-20 summit

Kamala Harris and Julian Castro are among the candidates who have the most to gain from their debate performances.2020 Electionsread more
Ive was responsible for the industrial design and the look and feel of all major Apple products, including the iPhone and the Mac.Technologyread more
Nike sold more sneakers and gear during the fiscal fourth quarter than Wall Street expected, helping to boost revenues by 4% to just over $10 billion.Retailread more
Biden called Harris' attack "a mischaracterization of my position across the board."Politicsread more
President Donald Trump used three slogans in his 2016 election campaign, two of which will be very familiar: "America First" and "Make America Great Again." The third was in...Marketing.Media.Moneyread more
Apple's design chief Jony Ive is leaving the company, here are some of the most iconic products he designed while he was there.Technologyread more
The early attacks represented a stark rhetorical shift from the previous night, when 10 other Democratic candidates focused more of their energy on laying out their policy...Politicsread more
Biden's comments were the latest iteration of his strategy to tie himself closely to the legacy of President Barack Obama, under whom he served as vice president for eight...2020 Electionsread more
The auto industry has seen a significant shake-up in recent years, with the rapid development in areas such as the electrification of vehicles, ride-sharing and autonomous...Shaping the futureread more
Advancements in technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics and automation are changing the future of the workforce, according to Renzo Taal, head of Asia and...Shaping the futureread more
All 18 of the big institutions tested by the Fed won approval to boost payouts with the exception of the U.S. division of Credit Suisse, which had weaknesses in its capital...Financeread more
U.S. stock index futures were higher Friday morning, as traders await a key meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20.
At around 01:40 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 30 points, indicating a positive open of more than 46 points. Futures on the S&P were marginally higher, while they pointed to a lower open on the Nasdaq.
Trump and Xi are expected to meet Saturday amid their ongoing trade conflict. The world's two largest economies have maintained firm stances going into the weekend, with the Chinese Ministry of Commerce calling on Washington to cancel its pressure and sanction measures on Huawei and other Chinese companies, while Trump reiterated a threat to impose tariffs on all Chinese imports if talks fail.
Speaking to CNBC on Thursday, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said that China and the U.S. must come to a truce in their dispute. "It will have a devastating effect to the global economy. That doesn't mean there can't be changes to the way the trade agreements are being written," he said.
On the data front, there will be personal income figures, consumer spending and a core personal consumption expenditures price index released at 08:30 a.m. ET.
In corporate news, Constellation Brands is reporting before the bell.