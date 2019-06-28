Supreme Court to decide whether Trump can terminate Obama-era DACA program

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet Saturday at the G-20 meeting in Osaka, Japan, with expectations running high that the two leaders can strike some...Economyread more
Kamala Harris and Julian Castro are among the candidates who may have gained big time from their debate performances.2020 Electionsread more
Wall Street strategists think a cease-fire is the most likely outcome at the G-20 meeting between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping.Marketsread more
UBS slashed its earnings forecast and price target for Elon Musk's Telsa.Investingread more
With Ive's exit, Apple no longer has someone obsessed with physical and manufactured on its executive team that reports to Cook, and that shift will eventually start to show...Technologyread more
Facebook's automated system for detecting political advertising has flagged ads mentioning certain issues, even if they're not politically motivated. Small business owners who...Technologyread more
The Supreme Court said it will hear arguments over the legality of the Trump administration's decision to terminate the immigration program known as DACA.Politicsread more
The University of Michigan's preliminary reading earlier in the month was 97.9.Economyread more
Alphabet-owned Wing is hiring dozens of employees as it prepares to expand its delivery services.Technologyread more
Trump and Xi are set to discuss trade at the G-20 summit in Japan. The highly anticipated meeting will likely impact the bilateral relationship and the broader global economy.World Economyread more
The Supreme Court said Friday it will hear arguments over the legality of the Trump administration's decision to terminate the Obama-era immigration program known as DACA, which shields certain young migrants brought to the United States illegally from deportation and allows them to receive work permits.
The justices announced in an order that they will take up three cases on the matter, which they consolidated, in their next term, beginning in October. A decision is expected by June of next year, in the thick of the 2020 presidential campaign.
The issue has already become an election flash point, particularly as immigration remains in the national focus. A number of Democrats have pledged to reverse Trump's decision to terminate DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, if elected. During the first Democratic debate on Thursday, Sen. Kamala Harris of California pledged to officially reinstate the program on the first day of her presidency if she is elected.
Trump has so far not been able to end the program outright, after a number of lower courts rejected his efforts. His administration pushed the high court to reverse those rulings in the term that ends Friday. But instead the panel took no action on the case, leaving in place the rulings that blocked the president's efforts to dismantle the program.
There were about 700,000 active DACA recipients at the time that Trump ordered the program to wind down in September 2017, according to government figures.
The top court has been deferential to the president's authority in immigration matters. Last year, the justices ruled 5-4 that a version of Trump's so-called "travel ban" was constitutional. Since then, Trump's second nominee to the high court, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, replaced the less reliably conservative Justice Anthony Kennedy.