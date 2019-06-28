Supreme Court to decide whether Trump can terminate Obama-era DACA program

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Nike, Apple, Boeing,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Trump might not need to hear much to strike a truce with China:...

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet Saturday at the G-20 meeting in Osaka, Japan, with expectations running high that the two leaders can strike some...

Economyread more

Democratic debate winners and losers: Kamala Harris surges, Joe...

Kamala Harris and Julian Castro are among the candidates who may have gained big time from their debate performances.

2020 Electionsread more

Here's what every major bank believes will happen at the Trump-Xi...

Wall Street strategists think a cease-fire is the most likely outcome at the G-20 meeting between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping.

Marketsread more

UBS cuts Tesla forecast: 'Earnings may cause a drop'

UBS slashed its earnings forecast and price target for Elon Musk's Telsa.

Investingread more

Jony Ive's departure marks the end of the hardware era at Apple

With Ive's exit, Apple no longer has someone obsessed with physical and manufactured on its executive team that reports to Cook, and that shift will eventually start to show...

Technologyread more

Facebook cracks down on political ads, small businesses get...

Facebook's automated system for detecting political advertising has flagged ads mentioning certain issues, even if they're not politically motivated. Small business owners who...

Technologyread more

Supreme Court to decide whether Trump administration can...

The Supreme Court said it will hear arguments over the legality of the Trump administration's decision to terminate the immigration program known as DACA.

Politicsread more

Consumer sentiment beats expectations in June

The University of Michigan's preliminary reading earlier in the month was 97.9.

Economyread more

Alphabet's drone company Wing is on a hiring spree ahead of US...

Alphabet-owned Wing is hiring dozens of employees as it prepares to expand its delivery services.

Technologyread more

What you need to know about Saturday's highly anticipated...

Trump and Xi are set to discuss trade at the G-20 summit in Japan. The highly anticipated meeting will likely impact the bilateral relationship and the broader global economy.

World Economyread more

Trump tells Putin: Don't meddle in US elections

Asked by a reporter whether Trump would raise the issue during a meeting with Putin, the U.S. president said: "Yes, of course I will."

Politicsread more
Politics

Supreme Court to decide whether Trump can terminate Obama-era DACA program

Tucker Higgins@tuckerhiggins
Key Points
  • The Supreme Court said it will hear arguments over the legality of the Trump administration's decision to terminate the Obama-era immigration program known as DACA.
  • The program shields certain young migrants brought to the United States illegally from deportation and allows them to receive work permits.
  • The justices announced in an order that they will review three cases on the matter in their next term, beginning in October. A decision is expected by June of next year, in the thick of the 2020 presidential campaign.
  • Trump had pushed the high court to overturn, this term, appellate court rulings which protected the DACA program. But the panel instead took no action on the case, leaving in place lower court rulings that blocked the president's efforts to dismantle the program.
Demonstrators raise their fists in protest of President Trump's attempts to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), an executive action made by President Obama that protected minors known as Dreamers who entered the country illegally from deportation, outside of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, March 5, 2018.
Samuel Corum | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

The Supreme Court said Friday it will hear arguments over the legality of the Trump administration's decision to terminate the Obama-era immigration program known as DACA, which shields certain young migrants brought to the United States illegally from deportation and allows them to receive work permits.

The justices announced in an order that they will take up three cases on the matter, which they consolidated, in their next term, beginning in October. A decision is expected by June of next year, in the thick of the 2020 presidential campaign.

The issue has already become an election flash point, particularly as immigration remains in the national focus. A number of Democrats have pledged to reverse Trump's decision to terminate DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, if elected. During the first Democratic debate on Thursday, Sen. Kamala Harris of California pledged to officially reinstate the program on the first day of her presidency if she is elected. 

Trump has so far not been able to end the program outright, after a number of lower courts rejected his efforts. His administration pushed the high court to reverse those rulings in the term that ends Friday. But instead the panel took no action on the case, leaving in place the rulings that blocked the president's efforts to dismantle the program.

There were about 700,000 active DACA recipients at the time that Trump ordered the program to wind down in September 2017, according to government figures.

The top court has been deferential to the president's authority in immigration matters. Last year, the justices ruled 5-4 that a version of Trump's so-called "travel ban" was constitutional. Since then, Trump's second nominee to the high court, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, replaced the less reliably conservative Justice Anthony Kennedy.

VIDEO9:0009:00
Ruth Bader Ginsburg's famous women's rights cases centered around money
Politics