Supreme Court to decide whether Trump can terminate Obama-era DACA program

Demonstrators raise their fists in protest of President Trump's attempts to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), an executive action made by President Obama that protected minors known as Dreamers who entered the country illegally from deportation, outside of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, March 5, 2018.

The Supreme Court said Friday it will hear arguments over the legality of the Trump administration's decision to terminate the Obama-era immigration program known as DACA, which shields certain young migrants brought to the United States illegally from deportation and allows them to receive work permits.

The justices announced in an order that they will take up three cases on the matter, which they consolidated, in their next term, beginning in October. A decision is expected by June of next year, in the thick of the 2020 presidential campaign.

The issue has already become an election flash point, particularly as immigration remains in the national focus. A number of Democrats have pledged to reverse Trump's decision to terminate DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, if elected. During the first Democratic debate on Thursday, Sen. Kamala Harris of California pledged to officially reinstate the program on the first day of her presidency if she is elected.

Trump has so far not been able to end the program outright, after a number of lower courts rejected his efforts. His administration pushed the high court to reverse those rulings in the term that ends Friday. But instead the panel took no action on the case, leaving in place the rulings that blocked the president's efforts to dismantle the program.

There were about 700,000 active DACA recipients at the time that Trump ordered the program to wind down in September 2017, according to government figures.

The top court has been deferential to the president's authority in immigration matters. Last year, the justices ruled 5-4 that a version of Trump's so-called "travel ban" was constitutional. Since then, Trump's second nominee to the high court, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, replaced the less reliably conservative Justice Anthony Kennedy.