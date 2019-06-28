Supreme Court to decide if retirees can sue US Bank over pension plan

Wall Street strategists think a cease-fire is the most likely outcome at the G-20 meeting between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping.Marketsread more
Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet Saturday at the G-20 meeting in Osaka, Japan, with expectations running high that the two leaders can strike some...Economyread more
For investors on edge about the G-20 showdown, here are the make-or-break stocks hinging on a sign of detente, according to Goldman Sachs.Marketsread more
With Ive's exit, Apple no longer has someone obsessed with physical and manufactured on its executive team that reports to Cook, and that shift will eventually start to show...Technologyread more
A lawsuit alleges that Google and the University of Chicago Medical Center shared records without properly protecting patients' identities.Technologyread more
Apple is moving Mac Pro assembly to China as it is reportedly considering moving some production out of the country due to trade tensions.Technologyread more
The monthly jobs number is always important but this time around it could be even bigger news, since it may actually help tell us how much the Fed will cut rates this summer.Market Insiderread more
Retail was sent to the bargain bin this quarter. Foot Locker, Nordstrom and Macy's are sharply lower over the past three months, while Gap is likely to close out its worst...Trading Nationread more
The market on average has gained 26.6% in years when it started off as strong as it did this year.Marketsread more
Kamala Harris and Julian Castro are among the candidates who may have gained big time from their debate performances.2020 Electionsread more
UBS slashed its earnings forecast and price target for Elon Musk's Telsa.Investingread more
The Supreme Court said Friday that it will hear a case between retirees and US Bank concerning whether members of a pension plan can sue the fund manager even if the plan is overfunded.
The plaintiffs, retirees of US Bank, allege that those running a defined benefit failed to properly diversify investments and introduced unnecessary risk, leading to $748 million loss for the plan from September 2007 to December 2010. The plaintiffs say FAF Advisors, a US Bank subsidiary at the time, invested all of the plan in the stock market despite the plan being overfunded, taking on risk and increasing the chances of insolvency.
As the case worked its way through the courts, the pension plan became overfunded once again in 2014, leading a district court to dismiss the case. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals later affirmed the decision.
The federal government recommended a grant in this case on June 5. The case involves the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, where funding status is based on several different factors, including actuarial tables and inflation.
"Given normal fluctuations in those bases and assumptions, it is easy to imagine a plan toggling somewhat frequently between overfunded and underfunded," the government's amicus brief said. "It would be bizarre to tether a plaintiff's standing — and thus a federal court's power to hear a case — to such a volatile and arbitrary metric."
The case will be heard in the court's next term, which begins in October.