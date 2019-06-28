Trump says he will talk trade with Japan Prime Minister Abe at G-20

Skip Navigation
Watch live: Democrats square off over health care, race in 2020...

Biden, Sanders, Harris and Buttigieg took the stage in the second night of the first 2020 Democratic presidential primary debate in Miami.

'Racist,' 'liar,' 'horrible': Second Democratic debate kicks off...

The early attacks represented a stark rhetorical shift from the previous night, when 10 other Democratic candidates focused more of their energy on laying out their policy...

Biden urges building on Obamacare instead of adopting Sanders'...

Biden's comments were the latest iteration of his strategy to tie himself closely to the legacy of President Barack Obama, under whom he served as vice president for eight...

Apple's chief design officer, Jony Ive, is leaving the company

Ive was responsible for the industrial design and the look and feel of all major Apple products, including the iPhone and the Mac.

Credit Suisse tripped up by Fed stress test as rest of Wall...

Credit Suisse was the only Wall Street firm that didn't sail through the Federal Reserve's annual stress test.

Pelosi says House will pass Senate's $4.6 billion emergency...

The spat over funding comes as Democrats criticize Trump for reports of dismal conditions for children detained at a U.S. facility in Texas.

Trump wants 2020 census delayed after Supreme Court setback

The Census Bureau has said it faces a Monday deadline to print the survey.

Trump considers bypassing Congress to cut capital gains tax on...

The Trump administration is considering cutting capital gains taxes, which would primarily benefit the wealthy, according to Bloomberg.

Here are some of the most iconic Apple products designed by Jony...

Apple's design chief Jony Ive is leaving the company, here are some of the most iconic products he designed while he was there.

JP Morgan and other banks boost dividends and buybacks after...

All 18 of the big institutions tested by the Fed won approval to boost payouts with the exception of the U.S. division of Credit Suisse, which had weaknesses in its capital...

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Apple, Nike, major...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on June 27.

Beto O'Rourke huddles with donors to discuss improving his debate...

One donor said that O'Rourke "will be aware of what he needs to do to prepare for the next debate, and fortunately the needed improvements are purely stylistic."

Trade

Trump says he will talk trade with Japan Prime Minister Abe at G-20

Key Points
  • U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he will discuss trade with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at their talks on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Osaka, western Japan.
  • Trump said the two leaders would also discuss Japanese purchases of U.S. military equipment.
  • Tokyo and Washington are engaged in difficult trade talks as Trump's administration seeks to lower the U.S. trade deficit.
U.S. President Donald Trump shaking hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during delivering a speech to Japanese and U.S. troops as they aboard Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's (JMSDF) helicopter carrier DDH-184 Kaga at JMSDF Yokosuka base on May 28, 2019 in Yokosuka, Kanagawa, Japan.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he will discuss trade with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at their talks on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Osaka, western Japan, as Washington pushes to cut its big trade deficit.

"We're going to be talking about many things and we're also going to be talking about a lot of trade. I appreciate the fact that you're sending many automobile companies into Michigan and Ohio and Pennsylvania and North Carolina," Trump said at the start of the talks. He was referring to states that are critical to his effort to win re-election next year.

Trump said the two leaders would also discuss Japanese purchases of U.S. military equipment.

Tokyo and Washington are engaged in difficult trade talks as Trump's administration seeks to lower the U.S. trade deficit.

Abe welcomed Trump's visit and said the two leaders' frequent meetings - most recently during a May state visit by Trump to Tokyo - were "proof of the strong U.S.-Japan alliance".

Trump renewed his criticism of the U.S.-Japan security alliance this week as imbalanced.

"If Japan is attacked, we will fight World War Three," Trump said in an interview with Fox television in Washington on Wednesday.

"We will go in and we will protect them and we will fight with our lives and with our treasure. We will fight at all costs, right? But if we're attacked, Japan doesn't have to help us at all. They can watch it on a Sony television, the attack," he said.

The United States has committed to defending Japan, which renounced the right to wage war after its defeat in World War Two, under the decades-old U.S.-Japan security treaty.

Japan in return provides military bases that Washington uses to project power deep into Asia, including the biggest concentration of U.S. Marines outside the United States on Okinawa, and the deployment of an aircraft carrier strike group at the Yokosuka naval base near Tokyo.