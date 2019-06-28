One-third of Americans have cut their spending this year, and some fear a recession is coming

Money may have potential, but there are only so many things you can do with a dollar. Spend it. Save it. Donate it. Invest it. Mostly we seem to want to spend it. Or do we? Contrary to what you might think, the real minority is spenders. At least, when answering questions for the Invest in You Spending Survey, more people described themselves as savers, at 54%. The national survey of 2,800 Americans was conducted June 17–20 by CNBC + Acorns in partnership with SurveyMonkey. A diverse group of men and women were polled across the country, ranging in ages from 18 to over 65, on their money habits. The survey also looked at changes in people's money behaviors. Quite a few people seem to be thinking about spending and preparing for what-ifs — a positive turn, according to former FDIC chair Sheila Bair, member of CNBC Financial Wellness Advisory Council. Individual observations can be meaningful, whether it's a personal observation that the economy is booming — unemployment is low, the stock market is high — or that a recession is coming: the good times can't last; we're headed for a downturn. "There is some wisdom in the insights of people on the ground," Bair said. "In their own spending and saving and work experiences day to day, people can sometimes pick up on (subtle) cues that may not be readily apparent in aggregate data."

A nation of savers

Across all age groups, spending versus savings habits were fairly equal, with slightly more savers, until the 35- to 44-year-old group, which showed higher levels of spending. Then the savings rates start to spike, along with people's ages. Savings rates soar in the seniors group in or nearing retirement, with 63% describing themselves as savers. Just 28% called themselves spenders.

Who's spending less?

A third of Americans say they've cut spending in the last year, and that percentage is about the same no matter the demographic. Reasons for spending less ranged from a loss of household income and new debt to fear of recession, job loss or large medical bills from an unexpected illness or injury. The greatest percentage of those spending less say they did it because of job loss, followed by people who took on new debt. Fear of a coming recession is also fueling anxiety amid signs of a possible slowdown. The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits rose more than expected last week. Bonds signal a possible economic slowdown, while equities suggest growth could continue. There is one notable statistic: African-American respondents were far likelier to say they'd cut spending, at 43%. Only one other group, divorced men, came close at 39%. One explanation, according to Laura Wronski, chief researcher at SurveyMonkey in San Mateo, California, could be unemployment: The survey also found that twice as many black respondents as whites pointed to "loss of job" as the reason they were spending less (26% vs 13%).

Hispanolistic | E+ | Getty Images

Political leanings affect spending

Is a recession coming? Your answer could depend on who you're voting for. Twice as many Democrats as Republicans said they'd cut their spending due to anxiety over the economy. If people feel leery about the economy to the extent that it makes them cautious, that's a good thing, Bair said. "I'm for anything that increases financial resilience," she said. "If you're trying to do forecasting, it's better to be on the conservative side and increase your cash reserves. Where's the harm in that?" Trying to predict the direction of the economy, though, might be a waste of resources. "It's like trying to time the stock market," Bair said. "You'll never get it right." Republicans are far likelier than Democrats to say their confidence in the economy led them to spend more. Overall, though, Democrats were more likely than Republicans to say they are spending more.

'I just had to have it'

When it comes to impulse spending, one gender definitely spends more. And it's not women. Men are just as likely as women to buy on the spur of the moment, and their purchases are more expensive: 23% of men say they spent more than $100 the last time they made an impulse buy, vs. 16% of women.

Where'd the money go?