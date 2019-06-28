Hong Kong activist Wong: World leaders 'must' raise our eroding freedoms at G-20

Kamala Harris and Julian Castro are among the candidates who have the most to gain from their debate performances.2020 Electionsread more
Ive was responsible for the industrial design and the look and feel of all major Apple products, including the iPhone and the Mac.Technologyread more
Nike sold more sneakers and gear during the fiscal fourth quarter than Wall Street expected, helping to boost revenues by 4% to just over $10 billion.Retailread more
Biden called Harris' attack "a mischaracterization of my position across the board."Politicsread more
President Donald Trump used three slogans in his 2016 election campaign, two of which will be very familiar: "America First" and "Make America Great Again." The third was in...Marketing.Media.Moneyread more
Apple's design chief Jony Ive is leaving the company, here are some of the most iconic products he designed while he was there.Technologyread more
The early attacks represented a stark rhetorical shift from the previous night, when 10 other Democratic candidates focused more of their energy on laying out their policy...Politicsread more
Biden's comments were the latest iteration of his strategy to tie himself closely to the legacy of President Barack Obama, under whom he served as vice president for eight...2020 Electionsread more
The auto industry has seen a significant shake-up in recent years, with the rapid development in areas such as the electrification of vehicles, ride-sharing and autonomous...Shaping the futureread more
Advancements in technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics and automation are changing the future of the workforce, according to Renzo Taal, head of Asia and...Shaping the futureread more
All 18 of the big institutions tested by the Fed won approval to boost payouts with the exception of the U.S. division of Credit Suisse, which had weaknesses in its capital...Financeread more
Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong said Friday that G-20 leaders meeting this week in Japan can help protect the city's freedoms by raising their concerns with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Protests this month, some massive in scale, have shaken the Asian business and finance center on increasing worries over what many see as growing mainland Chinese influence in the former British colony of 7.4 million people.
Ahead of the Group of 20 gathering on Friday and Saturday in Osaka, Japan, Hong Kong activists have tried to use the meeting to draw attention to Hong Kong, holding rallies and taking out ads in prominent global newspapers.
"It's a must for world leaders to share their concern," Wong said, urging U.S. President Donald Trump and others to follow the lead of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who appeared to obliquely reference the situation in Hong Kong in a meeting with the Chinese leader on Thursday as relations between Asia's two biggest economies continue to improve.
Abe told Xi of Japan's support for an "open and free" Hong Kong under the "one country, two systems" set-up, Japan's Mainichi Shimbun newspaper reported.
A senior Chinese foreign ministry official had said Monday that China would not allow Hong Kong to be brought up at the G-20.
"It's not only related to political freedom but also related to economic freedom that's being strongly eroded by Beijing," the 22-year-old Wong, secretary-general of local pro-democracy group Demosisto, told Chery Kang on CNBC's "Squawk Box."
Wong rose to prominence in 2014 during Hong Kong protests known as the Umbrella Movement that called for broader democracy. On Friday, he said that the territory's status as an international financial center must be maintained to ensure a stable business environment.
A legal change put forward this year by the Hong Kong government to allow criminal extraditions to China was the spark for the protest movement, but at its core lie years of mounting frustration over perceptions of waning local autonomy.
Fierce opposition to the proposed legislation, which opponents, including business groups, feared could expose people in Hong Kong to China's politically controlled courts, forced the city's top official, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, to indefinitely shelve the plan. And while refusing protester demands to step down and entirely withdraw the legislation, she has publicly apologized and acknowledged it is unlikely to be resubmitted for debate.
Hong Kong, a former British colony, on July 1, 1997 became a special administrative region of the People's Republic of China under a "one country, two systems" framework, with the territory's legal system independent from the rest of China.
It was guaranteed a high degree of control over its own affairs, including managing its economy and currency.
China consistently says that Hong Kong's status is under no threat.
"Hong Kong people's rights and freedoms have been fully guaranteed," Geng Shuang, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, said on June 12.
Aside from concerns about closer legal ties to China, calls for increased democracy are growing prominent in the protests.
Politically, Hong Kong has its own legislature, but the chief executive is not directly elected and only candidates acceptable to the central government in Beijing are eligible for the role.
Wong, who was released earlier this month after serving a brief prison term related to the 2014 protests, said people in Hong Kong want to freely elect their leader, calling the position "just a puppet of Beijing, serving the interests of (the) communist regime."
Speaking ahead of the anniversary Monday of Hong Kong's return to China, Wong renewed a call for direct elections for chief executive, expressing the hope that an annual demonstration that takes place on the day will see another large turnout.
"It's time for Carrie Lam and the leader of Beijing to make their decision," Wong said.
Contacted by CNBC, Lam's office had no immediate response to Wong's comments.
— CNBC's Vivian Kam contributed to this report.