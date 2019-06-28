Hong Kong activist Wong: World leaders 'must' raise our eroding freedoms at G-20

Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong said Friday that G-20 leaders meeting this week in Japan can help protect the city's freedoms by raising their concerns with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Protests this month, some massive in scale, have shaken the Asian business and finance center on increasing worries over what many see as growing mainland Chinese influence in the former British colony of 7.4 million people.

Ahead of the Group of 20 gathering on Friday and Saturday in Osaka, Japan, Hong Kong activists have tried to use the meeting to draw attention to Hong Kong, holding rallies and taking out ads in prominent global newspapers.

"It's a must for world leaders to share their concern," Wong said, urging U.S. President Donald Trump and others to follow the lead of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who appeared to obliquely reference the situation in Hong Kong in a meeting with the Chinese leader on Thursday as relations between Asia's two biggest economies continue to improve.

Abe told Xi of Japan's support for an "open and free" Hong Kong under the "one country, two systems" set-up, Japan's Mainichi Shimbun newspaper reported.

A senior Chinese foreign ministry official had said Monday that China would not allow Hong Kong to be brought up at the G-20.

"It's not only related to political freedom but also related to economic freedom that's being strongly eroded by Beijing," the 22-year-old Wong, secretary-general of local pro-democracy group Demosisto, told Chery Kang on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Wong rose to prominence in 2014 during Hong Kong protests known as the Umbrella Movement that called for broader democracy. On Friday, he said that the territory's status as an international financial center must be maintained to ensure a stable business environment.