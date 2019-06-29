Wife of Nissan's Carlos Ghosn steps up call for G-20 leaders to help her husband

Skip Navigation
Trump and Xi agree to further trade talks at high-stakes meeting...

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on Saturday to proceed with trade negotiations after a series of escalations to their nations' trade war...

US and China agree to continue talks. Here's a timeline of how...

Trump's face-to-face meeting with Xi at the G-20 summit in Japan is just the latest step in a U.S.-China trade war with huge global implications.

Joe Biden loses support of top financier after segregationist...

Former Vice President Joe Biden loses support of top bundler after segregationist comments and flip-flop on Hyde Amendment.

Trump offers to meet Kim at demilitarized zone that separates...

Before setting off for Asia, Trump sent a letter to Kim. The White House confirmed that correspondence between the two leaders was ongoing.

What to watch in markets in the week ahead

The monthly jobs number is always important, but this time it could be even bigger news, since it may actually help tell us how much the Fed will cut rates this summer.

G-20 leaders sidestep trade protectionism in communique

Group of 20 leaders stopped short of denouncing protectionism, instead calling for the need to realize a "free, fair, non-discriminatory" trade environment in a communique...

Turkey's Erdogan says no setback in missile deal with Russia;...

Turkey said on Saturday there was no setback in its plan to buy Russian S-400 missile defense systems, despite U.S. opposition.

Here's what every major bank believes will happen at the Trump-Xi...

Wall Street strategists think a cease-fire is the most likely outcome at the G-20 meeting between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping.

By the numbers: Best June for the Dow since 1938

Wall Street wrapped up a roaring June and first half of the year as investors cheered the prospects of easier monetary policy from the Federal Reserve

Life after Obama: Jay Carney is a top advisor to Amazon's Jeff...

As public backlash against big tech companies grows, Jay Carney's dual role of managing PR and public policy is becoming a lot to handle.

If Trump can't make a deal with Xi, rising tariff impact could...

"Folks who aren't in the shadow of a factory are somewhere near a soy field where I live. And manufacturers, and especially soy farmers, are hurting," Buttigieg added.

Corona brewer CEO: 'We'd always be ready' if Trump adds tariffs...

Constellation Brands CEO Bill Newlands said Friday that the brewer of Corona and Modelo would be ready if President Donald Trump put tariffs on Mexican beer.

Transportation

Wife of Nissan's Carlos Ghosn steps up call for G-20 leaders to help her husband

Key Points
  • Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who holds French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship, has denied the charges and says he is the victim of a boardroom coup at Nissan Motor.
  • While he has been released on bail, he remains restricted from contacting his wife.
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn and his wife Carole leave the office of his lawyer in Tokyo on April 3, 2019.
Kazuhiro Nogi | AFP | Getty Images

The wife of ousted Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn has again called on world leaders, who have gathered in Japan for a G-20 summit, to help raise the issue of her husband's treatment in the country where he is facing financial misconduct charges.

Ghosn, who holds French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship, has denied the charges and says he is the victim of a boardroom coup at Nissan Motor. While he has been released on bail, he remains restricted from contacting his wife.

Carole called on leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron to hold Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe accountable for what she has repeatedly called the country's "hostage justice system."

"My husband's basic human rights have been violated. And all of this came about because a few people at Nissan were working to prevent a merger between Nissan and Renault which resulted in a corporate coup," she said in a statement on Saturday.

Her comments come a day after Ghosn abruptly cancelled what would have been his first press conference since his arrest in Tokyo in November. His lawyers cited concern that it could invite retaliation by Japanese authorities.