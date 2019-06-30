Trump to North Korea's Kim: 'I would invite him right now to the White House'

Analysts are skeptical the U.S. and China can overcome their differences and reach a trade deal this year.Traderead more
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un extended warm invitations to one another on Sunday, exchanging lofty visions for the future as they met at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas.
The leaders shook hands on the North Korean side of the DMZ, making Trump the first American president to ever set foot in the state, before crossing together to south side and shaking hands again.
"It's a great honor to be here," Trump said, adding, "I feel great."
Kim said this was "an expression of his willingness" to work toward a new future.
Trump made the surprise announcement hours earlier of his intention to meet Kim at the Joint Security Area patrolled by soldiers from both Koreas near the inter-Korean border.
"I would invite him right now to the White House," Trump said, to which the North Korean leader responded that it would be a great honor if Trump visited Pyongyang. Kim expressed his desire to "leave behind the past and move toward the future," according to Reuters.
"It's a great day for the world," Trump said, adding that he was proud to step over the border line. "The world is watching. It's very important to the world," he said, before stepping into private talks with Kim.
Kim lauded the positive relationship between the leaders, saying that Sunday's meeting would have been "impossible" without "the great relationship between us," Reuters reported.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in joined both leaders shortly after he and Trump visited a guard post in the northernmost part of the South Korean side of the DMZ. Trump is expected to speak with U.S. and South Korean servicemen.
The meeting, which comes on the tails of the G20, is the third between the two leaders in just over a year. The most recent, in Hanoi, Vietnam in February, collapsed due to disagreements over U.S. sanctions on Pyongyang.
—Reuters contributed to this report.
