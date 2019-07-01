Ariana Grande's 'Sweetener' tour drives more than ticket sales as fans register to vote in record numbers

"If you can't be there to register on-site, text 'Ariana' to 40649," the pop star wrote, "Each and every one of you makes a difference."

Grande announced she would be partnering with non-profit voter registration group HeadCount in March via Instagram, telling fans to "use your voice and get your 'thank u, next gen' sticker."

Ariana Grande's "Sweetener" tour, which began in March, is already breaking records — at least for registering new voters ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

HeadCount, which partners with musicians to register voters at concerts, has registered just over 17,000 voters so far this year, more than any other year before a presidential election.

"People are really excited to vote in the next election," said Andy Bernstein, executive director at HeadCount. "It's very clear that people are kind of waking up."

At the Bonnaroo music festival in Manchester, Tenn., last month, HeadCount registered 1,390 attendees, more people than it has ever registered at a single event.

"The musicians from all genres have often chosen to use their platforms to express their political beliefs or organize their fans around causes that are important to them," said Laura Sohn, Bonnaroo's director of sustainability who manages the festival's social impact projects. "People just seem so much more engaged this year."

Bernstein said Bonnaroo attendees told organizers they were particularly motivated to vote due to politics in southern states, including the passing of restrictive abortion laws.

The polarizing political climate shaping up for next year's presidential election is also driving voter registration for Rock the Vote, which was founded in 1990 to combat censorship in music. It registers young people at college campuses, online and elsewhere.

"Rock the Vote has processed almost 60% more registrations this year than it did by this time in 2015, which holds the record for registrations for a year leading up to a presidential election," President and Executive Director Carolyn DeWitt told CNBC. "I fully suspect we will shatter that record this year."

Grande's "Sweetener" tour is the the most successful single artist tour HeadCount has seen since 2008 when former President Barack Obama was running and Jack Johnson's summer tour set the organization's record. HeadCount said it's registered twice as many voters during "Sweetener" as any other tour over the last three years — and there's still almost six months left to Grande's performances.

Bernstein noted that numbers in recent years may have not been as high as before 2008 as some states now offer online voting registration, declining to say exactly how many voters it has registered at Grande's concerts.

Rob Watson, the director of student programs at the Harvard Kennedy School's Institute of Politics, said registering voters at events like concerts is important, but it doesn't have the biggest impact on voter engagement.

"The research says that the most powerful effect for engagement is peer-to-peer," Watson said. "It's one thing to say at a school or classroom or a concert, 'we want you to vote,' but it's another to have someone close to you push you."

He added that technologies are emerging that facilitate this type of engagement by allowing users to nudge their friends and family members to register via text message.