A private survey shows China's factory activity in June was the lowest since January

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Caixin survey shows China's factory activity in June was lowest...

China's manufacturing activity shrank unexpectedly in June, coming in at its weakest level since January, according to a private survey.

China Economyread more

Asia set to trade mixed after Trump and Xi agree to a pause in...

Asia Pacific markets mostly rose in Monday morning trade after U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to hold off on slapping additional tariffs...

Asia Marketsread more

Stock futures surge after Trump and Xi agree to not impose more...

The U.S. and China agreed to hold off on slapping additional tariffs on their products in an effort to resume trade talks.

Marketsread more

These five telco stocks may be worth investing in, says Morgan...

Revenues at telecommunications companies are set to revive again after years of decline, predicted Morgan Stanley in a Thursday report — that could spell good news for telco...

Investingread more

Trump has not granted Huawei a general amnesty as part of trade...

Trump said he made the decision to allow Huawei to buy US products at the request of American "high tech companies." The president said his administration will meet to more...

Technologyread more

What is Foxconn, and the latest with its Wisconsin factory

Foxconn, the world's largest contract manufacturer of electronics and the biggest assembler of Apple products, is building a massive factory in rural Wisconsin. CNBC got a...

Technologyread more

Trump shook hands with Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarized Zone —...

Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to set foot in North Korea when he crossed over the military demarcation line in the village into the North before he turned back...

World Newsread more

Trump becomes first sitting US president in history to cross into...

While the two spoke of reconciliation, Trump said that U.S. sanctions on the country over its nuclear weapons and missile development programs would stay for now.

Politicsread more

'It's a temporary timeout': Trump and Xi agree to talks, but...

Analysts are skeptical the U.S. and China can overcome their differences and reach a trade deal this year.

Traderead more

80% of the stock market is now on autopilot

80% of investing on Wall Street is tied to passive or quantitative funds, JP Morgan estimates.

Marketsread more

Two risks that could surprise the market in the second half

While Wall Street focuses on U.S.-China trade war dangers, Medley Global Advisors' Ben Emons sees two risks making a comeback in the year's second half.

Futures Nowread more

The best performing stock so far this year is a cosmetics company

Beauty company Coty is the best performing stock in the S&P 500 so far this year.

Investingread more
China Economy

A private survey shows China's factory activity in June was the lowest since January

Huileng Tan@huileng_tan
Key Points
  • The Caixin/Markit factory Purchasing Managers' Index for June was 49.4.
  • PMI readings above 50 indicate expansion, while those below that signal contraction.
  • For China, the PMI is among economic indicators that investors globally watch closely for signs of trouble amid domestic headwinds and the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute.
Chinese employees working on an energy-saving bulb production line in Suining, Sichuan province, China.
STR | AFP | Getty Images

China's manufacturing activity shrank unexpectedly in June, coming in at its weakest level since January, according to a private survey.

The Caixin/Markit factory Purchasing Managers' Index for June was 49.4 — the lowest since January when the indicator came in at 48.3.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the indicator to come in at 50. The PMI reading for May was 50.2.

PMI readings above 50 indicate expansion, while those below that signal contraction.

The lackluster reading was due to new orders falling into contractionary territory, pointing to shrinking domestic demand, said Zhengsheng Zhong, director of macroeconomic analysis at CEBM Group, a subsidiary of Caixin. The index measuring new export orders was also in negative territory,.

"Overall, China's economy came under further pressure in June," Zhong wrote in a report.

"It's crucial for policymakers to step up countercyclical policies. New types of infrastructure, high-tech manufacturing and consumption are likely to be the main policy focuses," Zhong added.

The Caixin survey finding was in line with readings from China's official PMI which stood at 49.4 in June, contracting more than expected, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics on Sunday. That was unchanged from the previous month. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a reading of 49.5.

The official PMI survey typically polls a large proportion of big businesses and state-owned enterprises. The Caixin indicator, features a bigger mix of small- and medium-sized firms.

The PMI is a survey of businesses about the operating environment. Such data offer a first glimpse into what's happening in an economy, as they are usually among the first major economic indicators released each month.

For China, the PMI is among economic indicators that investors globally watch closely for signs of trouble amid domestic headwinds and the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute.