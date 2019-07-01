The halfway mark: Cramer maps where the top S&P and Dow stocks are headed

Trump and Xi had agreed during a bilateral meeting at the summit in Osaka, Japan, to hold off on imposing new tariffs on each other's goods.Politicsread more
A truce in the U.S.-China trade war has sparked a relief rally across risk assets, but these stocks are really cheering.Marketsread more
77% of the 113 companies that have issued earnings per share guidance have warned that their numbers will be worse than what analysts are estimating.Marketsread more
The development comes as the U.S. and China have paused tensions in their ongoing trade battle. U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed over the...Politicsread more
The U.S. and China agreed to hold off on slapping additional tariffs on their products in an effort to resume trade talks.Marketsread more
The Kremlin is having a hard time finding a source for the critical carbon fiber components needed to produce the weapon, a hypersonic glide vehicle dubbed Avangard.Politicsread more
American semiconductor companies and Microsoft are making plans to continue business as usual with Huawei as experts make sense of amendments to Trump's ban.Technologyread more
Mortgage rates have been on a roller coaster for the last year, but now they're sitting at the bottom of the track, and that is giving a major boost to the number of borrowers...Real Estateread more
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday at the age of 27, stunning Major League Baseball and leading to the postponement of the team's game against the Texas...Sportsread more
The list, which includes a range of European foods and liquor, adds to products valued at $21 billion that USTR had identified in April as facing possible tariffs.Traderead more
"When I look at the top five best performers in the Dow and the S&P, I see a good group of stocks, most of which have more room to run," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Monday kicked off the start of the end of the year.
Now that the calendar has turned past the halfway mark of 2019, CNBC's Jim Cramer reviewed the top five performers on both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the broader S&P 500 indexes and projected where those stocks are headed.
"When I look at the top five best performers in the Dow and the S&P, I see a good group of stocks, most of which have more room to run. As we've seen over and over this year, stocks that are in motion tend to stay in motion," the "Mad Money" host said. "Maybe they get knocked down by big-picture worries, but if you've got a high quality story ... the odds are good the stocks going to get right back on track."
While Coty and Xerox have been the top performers on the index, Cramer put the two stocks to the side for his rankings. Coty just received a huge write-down, he said, and Xerox should never had been down as much as it was in the fourth quarter.
Disclaimer: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Cisco and Microsoft.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com