Cramer's lightning round: Why own Intel when you can own AMD?

Trump and Xi had agreed during a bilateral meeting at the summit in Osaka, Japan, to hold off on imposing new tariffs on each other's goods.Politicsread more
Stocks in Asia were mixed in Tuesday morning trade. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 touched a record high overnight on Wall Street on the back of a recent pause in tariff escalation...Asia Marketsread more
A truce in the U.S.-China trade war has sparked a relief rally across risk assets, but these stocks are really cheering.Marketsread more
77% of the 113 companies that have issued earnings per share guidance have warned that their numbers will be worse than what analysts are estimating.Marketsread more
The U.S. and China are headed for greater cooperation, even if the ongoing trade dispute takes years to resolve, some analysts said Monday.Politicsread more
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange's Charles Li said he's "quite confident that many" Chinese companies listed abroad will move to offer stock in the Hong Kong marketplace.China Marketsread more
The development comes as the U.S. and China have paused tensions in their ongoing trade battle. U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed over the...Politicsread more
The U.S. and China agreed to hold off on slapping additional tariffs on their products in an effort to resume trade talks.Marketsread more
The Kremlin is having a hard time finding a source for the critical carbon fiber components needed to produce the weapon, a hypersonic glide vehicle dubbed Avangard.Politicsread more
American semiconductor companies and Microsoft are making plans to continue business as usual with Huawei as experts make sense of amendments to Trump's ban.Technologyread more
Mortgage rates have been on a roller coaster for the last year, but now they're sitting at the bottom of the track, and that is giving a major boost to the number of borrowers...Real Estateread more
Xilinx: "I say [sell, sell]. Own half of it, at least. Look, there's conflicting reports about what the story with Huawei is. This company makes space station for China and therefore I think it may not be part of the amnesty, so I don't want to get too out of control."
AeroVironment: "The bears have been winning on this one. I have to tell you that there's a big move against these defense stocks, too. … We got to stay away."
Intel: "Why own Intel when you can own AMD? That's the one I'd by."
Yeti: "I think Yeti was a buy in the $20s, buy in the teens and buy right here. And I think that sell-off from the $30s, well let's just say we're going to revisit that level. Yeti makes unbelievable equipment. I'm surprised it's actually public. I'm surprised somebody hasn't bought them."
Nio: "My thoughts are [sell, sell, sell]."
Aramark: "This stock it did not have a good quarter. I was concerned. And then it came right back and frankly good for them, but it was difficult to try to figure out why and it's still difficult to figure out why."
Brookfield Asset Management: "They are such smart guys. I'm never getting away from smart guys. … I got to tell you I like them. It's been doing nothing lately, but I like them."
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com