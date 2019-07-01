Cramer's lightning round: Why own Intel when you can own AMD?

Xilinx: "I say [sell, sell]. Own half of it, at least. Look, there's conflicting reports about what the story with Huawei is. This company makes space station for China and therefore I think it may not be part of the amnesty, so I don't want to get too out of control."

AeroVironment: "The bears have been winning on this one. I have to tell you that there's a big move against these defense stocks, too. … We got to stay away."

Intel: "Why own Intel when you can own AMD? That's the one I'd by."

Yeti: "I think Yeti was a buy in the $20s, buy in the teens and buy right here. And I think that sell-off from the $30s, well let's just say we're going to revisit that level. Yeti makes unbelievable equipment. I'm surprised it's actually public. I'm surprised somebody hasn't bought them."

Nio: "My thoughts are [sell, sell, sell]."

Aramark: "This stock it did not have a good quarter. I was concerned. And then it came right back and frankly good for them, but it was difficult to try to figure out why and it's still difficult to figure out why."

Brookfield Asset Management: "They are such smart guys. I'm never getting away from smart guys. … I got to tell you I like them. It's been doing nothing lately, but I like them."