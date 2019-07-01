Cramer's lightning round: Why own Intel when you can own AMD?

Skip Navigation
Trump says renewed trade talks with China have 'already begun'

Trump and Xi had agreed during a bilateral meeting at the summit in Osaka, Japan, to hold off on imposing new tariffs on each other's goods.

Asia stocks mixed as S&P 500 touches record high

Stocks in Asia were mixed in Tuesday morning trade. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 touched a record high overnight on Wall Street on the back of a recent pause in tariff escalation...

Here are the biggest winners from trade truce

A truce in the U.S.-China trade war has sparked a relief rally across risk assets, but these stocks are really cheering.

Companies are warning that earnings results are going to be...

77% of the 113 companies that have issued earnings per share guidance have warned that their numbers will be worse than what analysts are estimating.

US-China relations could get better despite trade tensions,...

The U.S. and China are headed for greater cooperation, even if the ongoing trade dispute takes years to resolve, some analysts said Monday.

Hong Kong Stock Exchange CEO: Many Chinese firms listed abroad...

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange's Charles Li said he's "quite confident that many" Chinese companies listed abroad will move to offer stock in the Hong Kong marketplace.

Chinese military conducts missile tests in the hotly contested...

The development comes as the U.S. and China have paused tensions in their ongoing trade battle. U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed over the...

S&P 500 closes at record as chipmakers get a boost from US-China...

The U.S. and China agreed to hold off on slapping additional tariffs on their products in an effort to resume trade talks.

Russia will make few units of a hypersonic weapon Putin bragged...

The Kremlin is having a hard time finding a source for the critical carbon fiber components needed to produce the weapon, a hypersonic glide vehicle dubbed Avangard.

US companies tentatively step back into business with Huawei

American semiconductor companies and Microsoft are making plans to continue business as usual with Huawei as experts make sense of amendments to Trump's ban.

More than 8 million homeowners leaving big money on the table by...

Mortgage rates have been on a roller coaster for the last year, but now they're sitting at the bottom of the track, and that is giving a major boost to the number of borrowers...

Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dead at 27

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday at the age of 27, stunning Major League Baseball and leading to the postponement of the team's game against the Texas...

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Why own Intel when you can own AMD?

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Xilinx: "I say [sell, sell]. Own half of it, at least. Look, there's conflicting reports about what the story with Huawei is. This company makes space station for China and therefore I think it may not be part of the amnesty, so I don't want to get too out of control."

AeroVironment: "The bears have been winning on this one. I have to tell you that there's a big move against these defense stocks, too. … We got to stay away."

Intel: "Why own Intel when you can own AMD? That's the one I'd by."

Yeti: "I think Yeti was a buy in the $20s, buy in the teens and buy right here. And I think that sell-off from the $30s, well let's just say we're going to revisit that level. Yeti makes unbelievable equipment. I'm surprised it's actually public. I'm surprised somebody hasn't bought them."

Nio: "My thoughts are [sell, sell, sell]."

Aramark: "This stock it did not have a good quarter. I was concerned. And then it came right back and frankly good for them, but it was difficult to try to figure out why and it's still difficult to figure out why."

Brookfield Asset Management: "They are such smart guys. I'm never getting away from smart guys. … I got to tell you I like them. It's been doing nothing lately, but I like them."

