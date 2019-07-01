European stocks seen sharply higher after US-China trade truce

Chinese stocks rose after U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed at the G-20 summit to pause the trade war.China Marketsread more
China's manufacturing activity shrank unexpectedly in June, coming in at its worst reading since January, according to the Caixin/Markit factory Purchasing Managers' Index.China Economyread more
The ongoing U.S.-China trade war will become harder to resolve as Beijing continues to up its tech game, Henrik Naujoks of Bain & Company told CNBC.Technologyread more
Revenues at telecommunications companies are set to revive again after years of decline, predicted Morgan Stanley in a Thursday report — that could spell good news for telco...Investingread more
Asia Pacific markets mostly rose in Monday afternoon trade after U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to hold off on slapping additional tariffs...Asia Marketsread more
The U.S. and China agreed to hold off on slapping additional tariffs on their products in an effort to resume trade talks.Marketsread more
Trump said he made the decision to allow Huawei to buy US products at the request of American "high tech companies." The president said his administration will meet to more...Technologyread more
Japanese big manufacturers' business confidence worsened to a nearly three-year low in the quarter to June, a central bank survey showed, in yet another sign of the growing...Asia Economyread more
While the two spoke of reconciliation, Trump said that U.S. sanctions on the country over its nuclear weapons and missile development programs would stay for now.Politicsread more
Analysts are skeptical the U.S. and China can overcome their differences and reach a trade deal this year.Traderead more
Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to set foot in North Korea when he crossed over the military demarcation line in the village into the North before he turned back...World Newsread more
European markets are expected to surge at Monday's open after U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to hold off on additional tariffs in a bid to reignite trade talks.
The FTSE 100 is seen around 62 points higher at 7,488, the DAX is expected to climb around 43 points to 12,541, and France's CAC 40 is set to open up around 51 points at 5,589, according to IG data.
Following a meeting on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty (G-20) summit over the weekend, President Trump and President Xi confirmed that they do not intend to levy any new tariffs against each other's products at present, while Trump suggested a reversal of his administration's decision to ban American companies from selling products to Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.
Stocks in Asia Pacific mostly rose in Monday afternoon trade as investors reacted to the weekend's news. Mainland Chinese shares soared, led by the Shenzhen component which jumped 3.23% while the Shenzhen composite also added 2.93%.
Back in Europe, an emergency European Union summit to decide top jobs at the bloc ran into trouble again, after a deal hatched by several European leaders to appoint former Dutch foreign minister Frans Timmermans as president of the European Commission was rejected by center-right and eastern European leaders.
European investors and brokers are scrambling for solutions before a block on Swiss shares trading on EU exchanges comes into force Monday, following the collapse of political treaty talks between Switzerland and the EU.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said the first delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defense system will take place within 10 days, broadcaster NTV reported on Sunday, a day after Erdogan said Trump had told him there would be no U.S. sanctions over the deal.