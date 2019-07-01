European stocks seen sharply higher after US-China trade truce

European markets are expected to surge at Monday's open after U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to hold off on additional tariffs in a bid to reignite trade talks.

The FTSE 100 is seen around 62 points higher at 7,488, the DAX is expected to climb around 43 points to 12,541, and France's CAC 40 is set to open up around 51 points at 5,589, according to IG data.