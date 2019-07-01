Here are the biggest stock winners from the US-China trade ceasefire

Skip Navigation
Trade ceasefire rally could be short-lived, market strategists...

Trade truce headlines boosted stocks, but they are likely to be a short-lived positive since trade talks between the U.S. and China could drag on for months and result in more...

More than 8 million homeowners leaving big money on the table by...

Mortgage rates have been on a roller coaster for the last year, but now they're sitting at the bottom of the track, and that is giving a major boost to the number of borrowers...

The market is going straight up in 2019. Why the 2nd half could...

The bull market celebrated its 10 year anniversary with one of its strongest first halves on record, but the second half of 2019 could present some turbulence for the market.

Manufacturing was better than expected in June, but inflation...

Manufacturing activity was surprisingly strong in June, according to a closely watched gauge leased Monday that also pointed to a rebound in hiring

Iran says it has breached 2015 nuclear deal's stockpile limit

Iran has breached the limit of its enriched uranium stockpile set in a 2015 deal with major powers, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

Loss in MSG Networks could have covered nearly half of Durant's...

Shares of MSG Networks, the cable network that broadcasts the New York Knicks, dropped in trading Monday.

Pelosi's latest Medicare proposal would pass drug discounts to...

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's latest Medicare plan would give HHS the power to negotiate drug prices for federal health plans, which private health insurers already have, and...

Apple's design chief, Jony Ive, was often absent over the last...

Apple Chief Design Officer Jony Ive has been absent from the office long before his announced departure, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Iranian oil minister: Iran is not ready to talk to US until...

Iran is not ready to engage in talks with the United States until sanctions are lifted, an Iranian oil minister told CNBC on Monday.

Pete Buttigieg raises $24.8 million in the second quarter

He's among three 2020 candidates for the Democratic nomination for president, including former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, who have received the support...

Here are the biggest stock winners from the US-China trade ceasefire

Yun Li@YunLi626
Key Points
  • The biggest winners from the ceasefire are chipmakers, which have high revenue exposure to China.
  • Yum China, casinos Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands also heavily rely on sales in China. Their stocks are rallying on the trade truce.
  • There's a rally among retailers with high percentage of merchandise exposed to Chinese duties. Shares of Floor & Decor, Advance Auto Parts, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Restoration Hardware are up.
Traders work the floor of the NYSE.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

A truce in the U.S.-China trade war has sparked a relief rally across risk assets, but these stocks are really cheering.

The biggest winners from the ceasefire are chipmakers. Semiconductors not only benefited from the agreement between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to hold off on new tariffs, the group also celebrated Trump's decision to ease his ban on American companies selling products to Chinese telecom giant Huawei.

Goldman Sachs scanned 2018 company filings to find the companies with the highest sales exposure to Greater China in the Russell-1000 Index. The list is concentrated in chipmakers including Qorvo, Qualcomm, Micron Technology, Nvidia, Broadcom and Intel.

The group is leading Monday's rally with Skyworks soaring nearly 7%, Western Digital up 4.3%, Micron up 5.3%, while Qualcomm and Broadcom each jumped over 5%. The VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, which includes the top S&P 500 chipmakers, rose over 4% on Monday.

Other stocks on Goldman's list are also rallying on the trade truce. Yum China, which has 100% of its sales from China, gained more than 3% on Monday, while casinos Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands rose 5.6% and 4.6% respectively. Fiber laser manufacturer IPG Photonics and integrated power solutions company Monolithic Power Systems both climbed more than 2%.

Retailers

Another group of big winners is the retailers that are sensitive to tariffs. UBS warned last month that certain retailers with high percentage of merchandise exposed to Chinese duties have "significant risk" as higher tariffs would stoke rising costs for the imported goods they sell.

"The brunt of a full 25% tariff would likely be quite inflationary as the retailers have indicated they would use strategic price actions, where possible to mitigate the impact," said Michael Lasser, equity analyst at UBS.

Floor & Decor has about 45% products sold to China, according to UBS estimates based on company reports and conference calls. The flooring retailer's stock is up more than 3% on Monday. Other retailers sensitive to tariffs include Advance Auto Parts, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Restoration Hardware, all of which rose about 2%.