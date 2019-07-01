Here are the biggest stock winners from the US-China trade ceasefire

A truce in the U.S.-China trade war has sparked a relief rally across risk assets, but these stocks are really cheering.

The biggest winners from the ceasefire are chipmakers. Semiconductors not only benefited from the agreement between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to hold off on new tariffs, the group also celebrated Trump's decision to ease his ban on American companies selling products to Chinese telecom giant Huawei.

Goldman Sachs scanned 2018 company filings to find the companies with the highest sales exposure to Greater China in the Russell-1000 Index. The list is concentrated in chipmakers including Qorvo, Qualcomm, Micron Technology, Nvidia, Broadcom and Intel.

The group is leading Monday's rally with Skyworks soaring nearly 7%, Western Digital up 4.3%, Micron up 5.3%, while Qualcomm and Broadcom each jumped over 5%. The VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, which includes the top S&P 500 chipmakers, rose over 4% on Monday.

Other stocks on Goldman's list are also rallying on the trade truce. Yum China, which has 100% of its sales from China, gained more than 3% on Monday, while casinos Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands rose 5.6% and 4.6% respectively. Fiber laser manufacturer IPG Photonics and integrated power solutions company Monolithic Power Systems both climbed more than 2%.