Here's how much President Trump's 28-year-old director of Oval Office operations makes

In 2017, the Trump administration tapped the then-26-year-old to serve as a special assistant and executive assistant to the president, a role in which she earned $95,000 a year . In February of 2019, she was promoted to director of Oval Office operations, a position that comes with an annual salary of $145,000, according to White House salary data released July 1.

Madeleine Westerhout, 28, is one of the longest-tenured members of President Trump's White House staff, a group often noted for its high turnover rate.

That's up from the $130,000 salary she earned last year as Trump's assistant. It's also significantly higher than the annual median income of $69,000 that most millennial households bring in, according to a Pew Research Center analysis.

Anita Decker Breckenridge, who started as former President Barack Obama's executive assistant during his second term, at age 32, also made $95,000 during her two years in the White House. Meanwhile, Obama's first executive assistant, Katie Johnson, who started in 2009, made $90,000 during her second year in the role.

Originally from California, Westerhout first caught media attention in 2016 when she was photographed escorting high-profile individuals through the hallways of Trump Tower. At the time, she was an assistant to Republican National Committee chief of staff Katie Walsh.

She graduated from the College of Charleston in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in political science. According to her college's website, the young politico took the fall semester off in her senior year to intern for Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign. After graduation, she moved to Washington, D.C., to intern for former California Republican Rep. John Campbell, before taking on a staff role with the Republican National Committee.

