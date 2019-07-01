Iran warns 'unilateralism' between Saudi Arabia and Russia could lead to the death of OPEC

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stock futures surge after Trump and Xi agree not to impose more...

The U.S. and China agreed to hold off on slapping additional tariffs on their products in an effort to resume trade talks.

Marketsread more

JP Morgan predicts US-China truce will keep investors upbeat for...

Jing Ulrich of J.P. Morgan Chase says agreement between the U.S. and China to hold off on more tariffs has temporarily removed one uncertainty facing the global economy.

World Marketsread more

Hong Kong protesters smash windows and try to storm legislature

Protesters smashed the windows Hong Kong's legislature on Monday as they attempted to storm the building on the 22nd anniversary of the former British colony's handover to...

China Politicsread more

The trade war hasn't stopped investors from buying Chinese...

Chinese stocks rose after U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed at the G-20 summit to pause the trade war.

China Marketsread more

Self-driving cars face two important challenges, says World...

Autonomous driving companies need to make sure the technology works and that business models can actually make money, according to World Economic Forum's Michelle Avary.

Technologyread more

Two separate tech worlds could arise amid US-China rivalry, says...

The U.S. and China may seem closer to an agreement on trade, but their competing ambitions for technological dominance are a possible sticking point, Boston Consulting Group's...

Technologyread more

Private survey of China's factory activity in June shows lowest...

China's manufacturing activity shrank unexpectedly in June, coming in at its worst reading since January, according to the Caixin/Markit factory Purchasing Managers' Index.

China Economyread more

China's 'tremendous' tech progress could see trade tensions...

The ongoing U.S.-China trade war will become harder to resolve as Beijing continues to up its tech game, Henrik Naujoks of Bain & Company told CNBC.

Technologyread more

These five telco stocks may be worth investing in, says Morgan...

Revenues at telecommunications companies are set to revive again after years of decline, predicted Morgan Stanley in a Thursday report — that could spell good news for telco...

Investingread more

Trump has not granted Huawei a general amnesty as part of trade...

Trump said he made the decision to allow Huawei to buy US products at the request of American "high tech companies." The president said his administration will meet to more...

Technologyread more

Japan big manufacturers' mood hits near 3-year low as trade war...

Japanese big manufacturers' business confidence worsened to a nearly three-year low in the quarter to June, a central bank survey showed, in yet another sign of the growing...

Asia Economyread more

Trump becomes first sitting US president in history to cross into...

While the two spoke of reconciliation, Trump said that U.S. sanctions on the country over its nuclear weapons and missile development programs would stay for now.

Politicsread more
Oil

Iran warns 'unilateralism' between Saudi Arabia and Russia could lead to the death of OPEC

Sam Meredith @smeredith19
Key Points
  • OPEC is set to debate an extension of oil production cuts when it meets on Monday, before getting the deal endorsed by non-members such as Russia on Tuesday.
  • Speaking to reporters in Vienna, Austria on Monday, Zanganeh said: "The important thing to me is that OPEC remains OPEC. It has lost its authority and it is on the verge of collapse."
  • OPEC and its allies have been reducing oil output since 2017 to prevent prices from sliding amid soaring production from the U.S. — which has become the world's top producer this year ahead of Russia and Saudi Arabia.
VIDEO2:5002:50
Iran oil minister: No problem rolling over oil supply cuts
Squawk Box Europe

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh believes "unilateralism" among some OPEC members could ultimately lead to the death of the Middle East-dominated producer group.

OPEC is set to debate an extension of oil production cuts when it meets on Monday, before getting the deal endorsed by non-members such as Russia on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said over the weekend that the non-OPEC leader had agreed with Saudi Arabia to extend supply cuts by at least six months. Meanwhile, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said Sunday that the deal would most likely be prolonged for nine months and no deeper cuts would be required.

Speaking to reporters in Vienna, Austria on Monday, Zanganeh said: "The important thing to me is that OPEC remains OPEC. It has lost its authority and it is on the verge of collapse."

"Iran is not going to leave OPEC… But I believe OPEC is going to die if these processes continue," Zanganeh said, referring to Russia-Saudi decision.

OPEC and its allies have been reducing oil output since 2017 to prevent prices from sliding amid soaring production from the U.S. — which has become the world's top producer this year ahead of Russia and Saudi Arabia.

The U.S. is not a member of OPEC, nor is it participating in the supply pact. Washington has demanded Riyadh pump more oil to compensate for lower exports from Iran after slapping fresh sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear program.

VIDEO4:2404:24
Crisis in Middle East a bigger story for oil, RBC says
Capital Connection

Iran's oil minister said it would have no problem with an extension of OPEC-led production cuts but warned that members of the producer group had not gathered in the Austrian capital in order to "stamp" a decision that had already been agreed.

When asked why an agreement appeared to have been reached in Osaka, Japan at the G-20 summit last week rather than in Vienna, Zanganeh replied: "This is my question too."

OPEC was not immediately available to comment when contacted by CNBC Monday morning.

Iran wants to take OPEC decisions 'back to Vienna'

Iran, which was OPEC's third-largest oil producer prior to the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions, said it would not support a long-term charter of cooperation between OPEC and outsiders that was supposed to be agreed this week.

"The Iranians want higher oil revenue, they need higher prices so they are not going to oppose an agreement. They would support it going deeper in terms of a cut but they did declare that they are opposed to this charter arrangement which would formalize the non-OPEC and OPEC agreement," Helima Croft, head of global commodities strategy at RBC told CNBC's Dan Murphy on Monday.

"It is something that the heavyweights in OPEC wanted so I would say the Gulf states, Saudi Arabia, UAE, the big non-OPEC player Russia… This is what they were looking to do but I think that is precisely why Iran is drawing the line in the sand on this."

"They have basically said they don't want OPEC decisions being made by a small number of countries outside the secretariat. They are looking to take OPEC decisions back to Vienna, back to the OPEC secretariat and have all members involved in the decision-making process," Croft said.

— Reuters contributed to this report.