Iran warns 'unilateralism' between Saudi Arabia and Russia could lead to the death of OPEC

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh believes "unilateralism" among some OPEC members could ultimately lead to the death of the Middle East-dominated producer group.

OPEC is set to debate an extension of oil production cuts when it meets on Monday, before getting the deal endorsed by non-members such as Russia on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said over the weekend that the non-OPEC leader had agreed with Saudi Arabia to extend supply cuts by at least six months. Meanwhile, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said Sunday that the deal would most likely be prolonged for nine months and no deeper cuts would be required.

Speaking to reporters in Vienna, Austria on Monday, Zanganeh said: "The important thing to me is that OPEC remains OPEC. It has lost its authority and it is on the verge of collapse."

"Iran is not going to leave OPEC… But I believe OPEC is going to die if these processes continue," Zanganeh said, referring to Russia-Saudi decision.

OPEC and its allies have been reducing oil output since 2017 to prevent prices from sliding amid soaring production from the U.S. — which has become the world's top producer this year ahead of Russia and Saudi Arabia.

The U.S. is not a member of OPEC, nor is it participating in the supply pact. Washington has demanded Riyadh pump more oil to compensate for lower exports from Iran after slapping fresh sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear program.