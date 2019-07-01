Forget Kevin Durant: New York Knicks owner James Dolan's actual passion project is building futuristic, dome-shaped arenas

New York Knicks James Dolan has never made the team his number-one priority, much to the chagrin of the NBA team's exasperated fan base.

But many Knicks fans may not know that Dolan's latest passion project involves futuristic, dome-shaped arenas with wall-to-wall movie screens and adjustable temperatures meant to mimic exotic climates from around the world.

While the Knicks failed to sign coveted free agents Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, Dolan, who is also the controlling owner of The Madison Square Garden Company, is planning on spending billions of dollars building MSG Spheres — the first of which will open in 2021 in Las Vegas.

Dolan has been working on the pet project for more than a year. The basic idea is for each arena to be an event in itself. MSG Spheres won't just house live concerts and other spectacles, they'll also be able to feature movies and media specifically for the arena. Acoustics will be personally delivered to individual seats by something called "beam-forming sound, " allowing people sitting next to each other to hear completely different things.

The Las Vegas MSG Sphere will have an interior giant movie screen of about 160,000 square feet, wrapping up, over and behind a stage. A standard movie theater screen is about 1,000 square feet. The venue itself will seat about 17,500 people. The entire exterior of the sphere will be made of a high-definition LED screens. Dolan said last year the building's interior effects will attempt to copy what it feels like to be in different climates. "Evocative scents" will be pumped into the arena to help enrich the interactive experience, according to a company statement.

"Just sitting there, what would it take to convince you that instead of sitting here in an airplane hangar in Las Vegas, you are sitting in your chair in the polar ice cap or an Amazon rainforest?" said Dolan at an event presentation, according to The New York Post.

"Obviously if you are in the polar ice cap, you have to feel cold; you have to see the glacier. That is essentially what we are building: an attempt to convince you that you are somewhere else."

MSG is already building spheres in Las Vegas and London. If the first two venues are successful, MSG will try to build arenas in more locations, according to people familiar with the matter. The idea is to make MSG Spheres the gold standard for modern venues.