Nancy Pelosi's latest Medicare proposal would pass drug discounts to all consumers

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

S&P 500 hits new record after Trump and Xi agree to trade truce

The U.S. and China agreed to hold off on slapping additional tariffs on their products in an effort to resume trade talks.

Marketsread more

Here are the biggest winners from trade truce

A truce in the U.S.-China trade war has sparked a relief rally across risk assets, but these stocks are really cheering.

Marketsread more

Trade ceasefire rally could be short-lived, market strategists...

Trade truce headlines boosted stocks, but they are likely to be a short-lived positive since trade talks between the U.S. and China could drag on for months and result in more...

Market Insiderread more

More than 8 million homeowners leaving big money on the table by...

Mortgage rates have been on a roller coaster for the last year, but now they're sitting at the bottom of the track, and that is giving a major boost to the number of borrowers...

Real Estateread more

The market is going straight up in 2019. Why the 2nd half could...

The bull market celebrated its 10 year anniversary with one of its strongest first halves on record, but the second half of 2019 could present some turbulence for the market.

US Marketsread more

Manufacturing was better than expected in June, but inflation...

Manufacturing activity was surprisingly strong in June, according to a closely watched gauge leased Monday that also pointed to a rebound in hiring

Economyread more

Iran says it has breached 2015 nuclear deal's stockpile limit

Iran has breached the limit of its enriched uranium stockpile set in a 2015 deal with major powers, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

Energyread more

Loss in MSG Networks could have covered nearly half of Durant's...

Shares of MSG Networks, the cable network that broadcasts the New York Knicks, dropped in trading Monday.

Marketsread more

Pelosi's latest Medicare proposal would pass drug discounts to...

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's latest Medicare plan would give HHS the power to negotiate drug prices for federal health plans, which private health insurers already have, and...

Health and Scienceread more

Apple's design chief, Jony Ive, was often absent over the last...

Apple Chief Design Officer Jony Ive has been absent from the office long before his announced departure, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Technologyread more

Iranian oil minister: Iran is not ready to talk to US until...

Iran is not ready to engage in talks with the United States until sanctions are lifted, an Iranian oil minister told CNBC on Monday.

Marketsread more

Pete Buttigieg raises $24.8 million in the second quarter

He's among three 2020 candidates for the Democratic nomination for president, including former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, who have received the support...

2020 Electionsread more
Health and Science

Nancy Pelosi's latest Medicare proposal would pass drug discounts to all consumers

Berkeley Lovelace Jr.@BerkeleyJr
Key Points
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is working on a proposal that would give the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services the power to negotiate lower drug costs for Medicare.
  • The legislation would also extend the drug discounts to private insurance plans, according to a senior Democratic aide.
  • Currently, pharmacy benefit managers negotiate drug benefits for private insurance plans and employers.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaking at her weekly press conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
Michael Brochstein | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's latest draft of legislation allowing Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices would also apply those discounts to private health plans across the U.S., according to a senior Democratic aide.

The Department of Health and Human Services is currently prohibited from negotiating drug prices on behalf of Medicare — the federal government's health insurance plan for the elderly. Pelosi has been working for months on a plan that would give HHS that power, which private health insurers already have. The most recent draft of the legislation proposes to extend those cost savings to private insurance plans, the aide said, asking not to be identified because the legislation is still being drafted and could change.

Kaiser Health News first reported the news.

While private health insurers are already allowed to haggle over drug prices, the savings don't all make it to consumers.

Insurers use pharmacy benefit managers to negotiate drug rebates from pharmaceutical manufacturers in exchange for better coverage. The rebates often get paid to the PBMs or insurance companies, although insurers say consumers benefit from lower co-pays and premiums.

The Trump administration and Democrats in Congress are both trying to bring more transparency to drug prices and, ultimately, lower costs for consumers.

The Trump administration is trying to shed more light on the health-care industry's opaque pricing practices by requiring Big Pharma to include drug prices on TV ads starting this month. It proposed new rules in January that would cut out the middlemen and force drugmakers to pass drug rebates directly to consumers. The president also issued an executive order last month requiring hospitals and insurers to disclose negotiated rates for services, as well as provide patients with out-of-pocket costs before their procedures.

High prescription drug costs have become a rare bipartisan issue, with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle demanding changes. Democrats are jockeying to prove they can lead reform. President Donald Trump has made lowering prices one of the key issues of his administration, as health care remains a top issue for voters in the 2020 elections.

Americans are increasingly in favor of more federal regulation to bring down high prescription drug prices, including letting the government negotiate directly with drugmakers, according to a survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation. While House Democrats have proposed letting the government negotiate with drugmakers directly, opposition is strong among Republicans who say they want prices negotiated in a free market.

It's unknown if Pelosi's plan would apply to all drugs. But according to Kaiser, it would authorize HHS to negotiate the prices of the 250 most expensive drugs.