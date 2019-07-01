Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
Work

These are the 22 highest-paid staffers in the Trump White House

Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump's campaign manager.
David Orrell | CNBC

The White House has released its annual salary report, listing the earnings of each of President Trump's current staff members as of June 29, 2019.

This year, 22 White House employees tied for the highest salary of $183,000, including John Bolton, Kellyanne Conway and Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Sanders announced on June 13th that she would be leaving the White House.)

Over the past several years, high-paying and high-ranking positions in the Trump White House have been in flux. According to Brookings, the turnover among Trump's "A Team," including members of his executive team, was 71% as of June 19, 2019 and 35% of these roles have turned over more than once.

When the White House last reported its annual salary data in 2018, 21 staffers tied for the title of highest-paid. The group, which included Sanders, Conway and Bolton, all received salaries of $179,700. Following Sanders' departure, 12 of last year's highest earners remain on staff.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, White House Senior Advisers, walk to Air Force One prior to departure with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, October 30, 2018.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

President Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, who serves as Advisor to the President, and her husband, Jared Kushner, who serves as Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor, each forgo their White House salaries.

The lowest-paid White House staff member is Christopher Liddell. The Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination earns $30,000 per year.

Here are the 22 highest-paid staffers in the Trump White House as of 2019:

Robert B. Blair, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the Chief of Staff

John R. Bolton, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs

Andrew P. Bremberg, Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy

Pasquale A. Cipollone, Counsel to the President

Kellyanne E. Conway, Assistant to the President and Senior Counselor

Emma K. Doyle, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff

John A. Eisenberg, Deputy Counsel to the President for National Security Affairs and Legal Advisor to the National Security Council

Jason D. Greenblatt, Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations

Stephanie A. Grisham, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications for the First Lady

Joseph J. Grogan, Assistant to the President and Director of the Domestic Policy Council

Lawrence A. Kudlow, Assistant to the President for Economy Policy

Charles G. Kupperman, Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor

Derek S. Lyons, Assistant to the President and Staff Secretary

Stephen Miller, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor for Policy

Peter K. Navarro, Assistant to the President for Trade and Manufacturing Policy

Lindsay B. Reynolds, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff to the First Lady

Brooke L. Rollins, Assistant to the President for Strategic Initiatives

Sarah H. Sanders, Assistant to the President and Press Secretary

Daniel J. Scavino, Assistant to the President and Director of Social Media

Mercedes V. Schlapp, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor for Strategic Communications

Eric M. Ueland, Assistant to the President for Legislative Affairs

Daniel P. Walsh, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: Here's how much President Trump's 28-year-old director of Oval Office operations makes

VIDEO3:1203:12
This 23-year-old is the only full-time female trader at the New York Stock Exchange
Closing The Gap
Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump's campaign manager.
David Orrell | CNBC
make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2019 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceContact