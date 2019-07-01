These are the 22 highest-paid staffers in the Trump White House

The White House has released its annual salary report, listing the earnings of each of President Trump's current staff members as of June 29, 2019.
This year, 22 White House employees tied for the highest salary of $183,000, including John Bolton, Kellyanne Conway and Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Sanders announced on June 13th that she would be leaving the White House.)
Over the past several years, high-paying and high-ranking positions in the Trump White House have been in flux. According to Brookings, the turnover among Trump's "A Team," including members of his executive team, was 71% as of June 19, 2019 and 35% of these roles have turned over more than once.
When the White House last reported its annual salary data in 2018, 21 staffers tied for the title of highest-paid. The group, which included Sanders, Conway and Bolton, all received salaries of $179,700. Following Sanders' departure, 12 of last year's highest earners remain on staff.
President Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, who serves as Advisor to the President, and her husband, Jared Kushner, who serves as Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor, each forgo their White House salaries.
The lowest-paid White House staff member is Christopher Liddell. The Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination earns $30,000 per year.
Robert B. Blair, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the Chief of Staff
John R. Bolton, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs
Andrew P. Bremberg, Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy
Pasquale A. Cipollone, Counsel to the President
Kellyanne E. Conway, Assistant to the President and Senior Counselor
Emma K. Doyle, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff
John A. Eisenberg, Deputy Counsel to the President for National Security Affairs and Legal Advisor to the National Security Council
Jason D. Greenblatt, Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations
Stephanie A. Grisham, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications for the First Lady
Joseph J. Grogan, Assistant to the President and Director of the Domestic Policy Council
Lawrence A. Kudlow, Assistant to the President for Economy Policy
Charles G. Kupperman, Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor
Derek S. Lyons, Assistant to the President and Staff Secretary
Stephen Miller, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor for Policy
Peter K. Navarro, Assistant to the President for Trade and Manufacturing Policy
Lindsay B. Reynolds, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff to the First Lady
Brooke L. Rollins, Assistant to the President for Strategic Initiatives
Sarah H. Sanders, Assistant to the President and Press Secretary
Daniel J. Scavino, Assistant to the President and Director of Social Media
Mercedes V. Schlapp, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor for Strategic Communications
Eric M. Ueland, Assistant to the President for Legislative Affairs
Daniel P. Walsh, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations
