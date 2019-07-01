These are the 22 highest-paid staffers in the Trump White House

The White House has released its annual salary report, listing the earnings of each of President Trump's current staff members as of June 29, 2019.

This year, 22 White House employees tied for the highest salary of $183,000, including John Bolton, Kellyanne Conway and Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Sanders announced on June 13th that she would be leaving the White House.)

Over the past several years, high-paying and high-ranking positions in the Trump White House have been in flux. According to Brookings, the turnover among Trump's "A Team," including members of his executive team, was 71% as of June 19, 2019 and 35% of these roles have turned over more than once.

When the White House last reported its annual salary data in 2018, 21 staffers tied for the title of highest-paid. The group, which included Sanders, Conway and Bolton, all received salaries of $179,700. Following Sanders' departure, 12 of last year's highest earners remain on staff.