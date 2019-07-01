This Fourth of July, Americans will shell out $1 billion on beer

Americans know how to celebrate.

On this year's 243rd anniversary of the adoption of the U.S. Declaration of Independence, American adults will spend about $1 billion on beer alone – that's roughly the same amount that is spent on fireworks, the majority of which are imported from China.

In fact, the Fourth of July is one of the country's top drinking holidays, with roughly $1.6 billion spent together on beer and wine, according to a report by WalletHub.

Yet more still is shelled out on food for the grill.

In total, Americans will spend $6.7 billion on hot dogs, hamburgers and other picnic provisions, according to a separate report by the National Retail Federation, down from $6.94 billion last year. (Americans are expected to eat 150 million hot dogs just on July 4, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council.)

Aside from food and drinks, U.S. flags are another hot commodity this holiday, with more than $5 million worth of the Stars and Stripes imported into the country, also mostly from China.

All in, that comes out to about $73 per person, the NRF found, a number that has declined slightly in recent years.

Still, patriotism is running high, with 86% of the population planning to celebrate Independence Day this year, primarily by hosting or attending cookouts, barbecues and picnics, the NRF found.

To join forces with friends and loved ones, 41.4 million people are expected to hit the roads.

The NRF polled 7,553 adults between June 2 and June 12, 2019.

More from Personal Finance:

One-third of Americans have cut their spending this year

Men spend more on impulse buys than women

These summer jobs pay almost twice what the average American worker earns

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.