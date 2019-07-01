Top market technician says the biotech breakout is just getting started

Health care has been left out in the cold amid this market rally.

The XLV Health Care ETF that tracks the space is up only 7% on the year, making it the worst performing sector in the S&P 500.

Despite these woes, however, there is hope in one piece of the health-care trade – biotech.

The S&P Biotech ETF is up nearly 23% through the first half of 2019, while the NASDAQ Biotech ETF is up 13% — almost double the broader health-care space. Cornerstone Macro's Carter Worth says the biotech breakout isn't over yet.

"Biotech has a bit of life to of late, and that is appealing to a general momentum player, which is what technicals are all about, in the end," Worth said Friday night on CNBC's "Options Action."