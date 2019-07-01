US-China relations could get better despite trade tensions, analysts say

DALIAN — The U.S. and China are headed for greater cooperation, even if the ongoing trade dispute takes years to resolve, some analysts said Monday.

"I think we're really in for a process that might take three or four years," Timothy Stratford, chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in Beijing, told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore during a panel Monday at the World Economic Forum in Dalian, China.

"I'm more optimistic on the mid term, that both governments and both countries will move into a better situation," said Stratford, who is also a partner at Covington & Burling and a former Assistant United States Trade Representative.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed on Saturday to proceed with trade negotiations, after talks took a turn for the worse in early May. Trump said the U.S. would hold off on new tariffs on Chinese goods, and that he would consider allowing American companies to sell to Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, which the U.S. put on an effective blacklist in May.

Beijing, for its part, has taken a tougher stance against the U.S. in the last several weeks, and threatened the release of its own version of a blacklist.

"In restarting the trade talks, (there's a) new starting point, a greater common understanding," Wei Jianguo, a former vice minister at China's Ministry of Commerce, said Monday in a Mandarin-language phone interview, translated by CNBC.

"I think it will be resolved very quickly," Wei said, but he declined to give a specific time frame. He is now vice chairman and deputy executive officer at Beijing-based think tank China Center for International Economic Exchanges.