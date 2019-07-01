JP Morgan predicts US-China truce will keep investors optimistic for a couple months

Investors have cheered since the U.S. and China have agreed at least temporarily not to escalate trade tensions — and markets' optimism will last for a couple months, an executive from J.P. Morgan Chase predicted on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met over the weekend at the G-20 summit in Japan, where they agreed to hold off on further tariffs against each other's products. That news sent most stock markets in the Asia Pacific region higher on Monday, with mainland Chinese shares leading the gains.

"I think for now, markets have taken on a more optimistic and upbeat tone at least since the weekend. And I think this optimistic tone will continue for the next couple months," Jing Ulrich, managing director and vice chair of global banking and Asia Pacific at J.P. Morgan Chase, told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore and Arjun Kharpal.