Amazon plans a 43-story skyscraper in Seattle suburb

A Fed economist says the current backdrop is "consistent with the possibility of a late 2019 or early 2020 recession."Economyread more
In recent years, the flag, like a number of early American symbols, has been co-opted by opposition groups to illustrate their ties to America before the federal government...Retailread more
The Democrat-led panel had subpoenaed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and IRS chief Charles Rettig in May to hand over six years of Trump's personal and business returns....Politicsread more
Tesla shares surged Tuesday after the electric auto maker said it shattered its previous production and delivery records during the second quarter, soundly beating analysts...Autosread more
The 10-year Treasury yield fell back under 2% on Tuesday as concerns about global economic growth pushed investors toward safer assets.Bondsread more
Pershing Square Capital Management chief Bill Ackman's win streak showed no signs of stopping halfway through 2019.Hedge Fundsread more
Vice President Mike Pence abruptly canceled a scheduled event in New Hampshire, and was at the White House. "Something came up. ... It's no cause for alarm," his spokeswoman...Politicsread more
Amazon's proposed tower represents its plans to continue to grow in Bellevue, Washington.Technologyread more
Nike said it planned to pull the sneakers featuring an early American flag designed by Betsy Ross in celebration of the July Fourth holiday. The decision "is a shameful...Retailread more
"Even though we're small, we fought a hard fight. And we won. That'll send a pretty strong message to Huawei," says CNEX co-founder Alan Armstrong.Technologyread more
In a milestone approval, Alphabet-owned Waymo becomes first autonomous vehicle company to transport passengers for robotaxi service.Technologyread more
Amazon is planning to build a 43-story tower, its tallest yet, in Bellevue, Washington, The Seattle Times reported Tuesday.
The proposed building, referred to as Bellevue 600, would have room to accommodate thousands of employees according to the paper. The property would sit on the east side of the Bellevue Corporate Plaza it bought in April for $195 million, the Times reported.
The tower represents Amazon's continued growth in Bellevue after the company has been taking a hard line on tax policies in Seattle. In February, GeekWire reported that Amazon pulled out of an expansion plan in Seattle shortly after abandoning its plans in New York's Long Island City after conflict with local politicians.
Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.