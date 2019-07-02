Skip Navigation
Home sales trends point to recession in late 2019 or 2020, Fed...

A Fed economist says the current backdrop is "consistent with the possibility of a late 2019 or early 2020 recession."

Nike's Betsy Ross controversy highlights new dangers lurking in...

In recent years, the flag, like a number of early American symbols, has been co-opted by opposition groups to illustrate their ties to America before the federal government...

House Committee sues Treasury for Trump tax returns

The Democrat-led panel had subpoenaed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and IRS chief Charles Rettig in May to hand over six years of Trump's personal and business returns....

Tesla delivered record 95,200 vehicles in the second quarter, vs....

Tesla shares surged Tuesday after the electric auto maker said it shattered its previous production and delivery records during the second quarter, soundly beating analysts...

10-year yield falls back below 2%, global yields sink into...

The 10-year Treasury yield fell back under 2% on Tuesday as concerns about global economic growth pushed investors toward safer assets.

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square up 45% in the first half of 2019

Pershing Square Capital Management chief Bill Ackman's win streak showed no signs of stopping halfway through 2019.

VP Pence abruptly cancels NH trip: 'No cause for alarm'

Vice President Mike Pence abruptly canceled a scheduled event in New Hampshire, and was at the White House. "Something came up. ... It's no cause for alarm," his spokeswoman...

Amazon plans a 43-story skyscraper in Seattle suburb

Amazon's proposed tower represents its plans to continue to grow in Bellevue, Washington.

Arizona governor to yank Nike financial incentives amid flag...

Nike said it planned to pull the sneakers featuring an early American flag designed by Betsy Ross in celebration of the July Fourth holiday. The decision "is a shameful...

Texas jury teaches Huawei a 'hard lesson' in our case, says US...

"Even though we're small, we fought a hard fight. And we won. That'll send a pretty strong message to Huawei," says CNEX co-founder Alan Armstrong.

Alphabet's robotaxis get one step closer to commercial use in...

In a milestone approval, Alphabet-owned Waymo becomes first autonomous vehicle company to transport passengers for robotaxi service.

'No credible path at the moment' for tariffs ending: Morgan...

"We didn't learn what progress was made, if any, on the key issues that were dividing both sides ahead of the May 5 re-escalation," says Michael Zezas, head of U.S. public...

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin speaks during the JFK Space Summit, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, June 19, 2019.
Katherine Taylor | Reuters

Amazon is planning to build a 43-story tower, its tallest yet, in Bellevue, Washington, The Seattle Times reported Tuesday.

The proposed building, referred to as Bellevue 600, would have room to accommodate thousands of employees according to the paper. The property would sit on the east side of the Bellevue Corporate Plaza it bought in April for $195 million, the Times reported.

The tower represents Amazon's continued growth in Bellevue after the company has been taking a hard line on tax policies in Seattle. In February, GeekWire reported that Amazon pulled out of an expansion plan in Seattle shortly after abandoning its plans in New York's Long Island City after conflict with local politicians.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

