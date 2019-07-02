CCTV Script 27/06/19

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on June 27, 2019, Thursday.

No doubt the news is bad news for Boeing's 737MAX, which is testing software and waiting to go around. The US federal aviation administration (FAA) said Wednesday that a new "potential risk factor" had been discovered during a simulator test of Boeing's 737MAX series aircraft, which could cause the aircraft to dive.

FAA said that during a recent test of the simulator, an FAA test pilot was responsible for activating the MCAS stall prevention system on the test aircraft. The system has been the suspected cause of two previous Boeing 737MAX crashes. Boeing now hopes to prevent that by developing new software. During a recent simulator test, FAA pilots discovered that new software provided by Boeing could take time to restore the system used to control aircraft stabilizers in an emergency, during which time the aircraft could be pushed into a dive.

Boeing told NBC that further software fixes could solve the problem, and reiterated that safety remains a top priority. For the FAA, however, it is not clear whether such a situation can be resolved with a software update. But it is now clear that the new problem means Boeing will not conduct a certified test flight before July 8 at the earliest. If Boeing fails to address the new risk soon, that could mean a further significant delay in the go-round, sources said, for Boeing, that means more pressure. Boeing is still producing the 737MAX, but there is no place to park them now as they cannot be delivered.

Boeing is still producing 42 planes a month, despite lawsuits and pressures of test. Since March, Boeing has produced at least 100 of the 737MAX, which means it has to park the planes that can't be delivered on spare runways and other spaces.

It was reported that because there are too many planes, so the 737MAX even park on the employees' car park, and this situation is very embarrassed to Boeing, now they put all their hopes on the test conducted by the FAA. In May, representatives from FAA told the air industry members that they probably approve the 737MAX go-ground by the end of June at earliest. Now it is the end of June, but when will the 747 MAX go-around is still unknown. And even if the FAA issues airworthiness directives, many airlines have said they won't consider reintroducing the 737MAX until at least the summer peak passes. As a result, it is likely that Boeing's parking lot will become increasingly crowded. We will keep an eye on this issue.