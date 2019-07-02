Cramer reveals winners and losers in Trump's Huawei blacklist reversal

The announcement comes after Trump's earlier nominees, Stephen Moore and Herman Cain, both withdrew from consideration.The Fedread more
Tesla delivered 95,200 cars during the second quarter, besting its previous record of 90,700 deliveries set in the fourth quarter.Autosread more
The policy change reflects a broader push by Amazon to squeeze profits out of a historically low-margin business.Technologyread more
In recent years, the flag, like a number of early American symbols, has been co-opted by opposition groups to illustrate their ties to America before the federal government...Retailread more
The Trump administration on Tuesday said it will print the 2020 census without a question about citizenship, bringing to an apparent close a contentious legal battle over that...Politicsread more
A Fed economist says the current backdrop is "consistent with the possibility of a late 2019 or early 2020 recession."Economyread more
Symantec, which has been plagued by management turnover and deteriorating earnings, is in talks to be acquired by Broadcom, according to Bloomberg.Technologyread more
The Democrat-led panel had subpoenaed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and IRS chief Charles Rettig in May to hand over six years of Trump's personal and business returns....Politicsread more
The 10-year Treasury yield fell back under 2% on Tuesday as concerns about global economic growth pushed investors toward safer assets.Bondsread more
"After a big run, you always hear that there are just too many bulls, too much excitement, too much optimism," but Jim Cramer's not buying it.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Pershing Square Capital Management chief Bill Ackman's win streak showed no signs of stopping halfway through 2019.Hedge Fundsread more
Semiconductor companies will benefit from the Trump administration's relaxing of sanctions on Huawei, but telecom equipment suppliers are still in the penalty box, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday.
The "Mad Money " host said he only expects a partial rollback on the blacklist that President Donald Trump issued on the Chinese telecommunications giant last month. The White House wants American companies to get ahead of Huawei in the race to roll out 5G infrastructure, the fifth generation of wireless technology.
"If you make plain vanilla tech that's used for handsets, just for your phone … I'm betting you're good to go," he said. "But if you're making components for telco infrastructure, I think you got a pretty big problem."
Cramer expects the rollback will help Skyworks, Micron, Texas Instruments and Qorvo. Skyworks, which makes radio frequency chips for connected devices, is the biggest winner here, he said. While the chipmaker also has an infrastructure arm, the business primarily serves Nokia and Ericsson who are focused on the 5G buildout, he added.
"I think it works, especially since the Chinese haven't retaliated against their top handset customer, Apple, " Cramer said. "Skyworks has a very strong management team. It is an extremely cheap stock that has just gotten beaten up here."
Qorvo, which does a majority of its sales in China, is a "partial winner," the host said. The company's 5G business has been strong, but the semiconductor manufacturer cut its revenue forecast for the current quarter by $50 million after the Huawei blacklist was first announced, he noted.
"The handset side of the business should be safer, but, you know what, I've got doubt about the telco infrastructure side that's all about 5G," Cramer said. "I expect Qorvo to do better, but it wouldn't be my number one pick here. It's sort of a microcosm for the broader group."
The companies in Cramer's penalty box include telecommunications equipment providers such as Acacia, Ciena, Infinera, Finisar and Lumentum. Peter Navarro, Trump's top trade adviser, appearing on "Squawk on the Street" earlier Tuesday said the U.S. would only allow Huawei to buy items from American manufacturers that wouldn't impact national security, the host added.
"If the White House wants to slow Huawei's quest for 5G domination, this kind of stuff is exactly the kind of stuff they're not going to let Huawei buy," Cramer said.
"Before you start buying Huawei's suppliers hand over fist, you need to be careful, because we still don't have much detail about what happened, and I expect some of these suppliers will benefit a lot more than others and some [may] not benefit at all," he said.
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Apple.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com