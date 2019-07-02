Department of Justice pushing T-Mobile to give more to Dish, sources say

Nike said it planned to pull the sneakers featuring an early American flag designed by Betsy Ross in celebration of the July Fourth holiday. The decision "is a shameful...Retailread more
The Democrat-led panel had subpoenaed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and IRS chief Charles Rettig in May to hand over six years of Trump's personal and business returns....Politicsread more
Drivers should pay about a dime less per gallon for gasoline over the Fourth of July holiday than last year, even with a major refinery outage and new taxes in about a dozen...Market Insiderread more
The European Union Council officially nominated on Tuesday Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, to become the next president of the...Europe Newsread more
Apple's CEO Tim Cook responded to a critical Wall Street Journal story about Jony Ive's departure from the company in an email to NBC News. Cook's letter defends his legacy at...Technologyread more
Paramount CEO Jim Gianopulos is planning to help Joe Biden in 2020 fundraising battle. The developments show that many of Biden's top financial supporters are shrugging off...2020 Electionsread more
Vice President Mike Pence abruptly cancelled a scheduled event in New Hampshire, and was at the White House. "Something came up ...It's no cause for alarm," his spokeswoman...Politicsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.Market Insiderread more
Major automakers on Tuesday posted mixed U.S. sales results for June and the second quarter, with demand still fairly strong for SUVs and pickup trucks while passenger car...Autosread more
"We had a deal that was over 150 pages long with seven different chapters" at the time the negotiations flamed out, Navarro says on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."Politicsread more
Bernie Sanders' second quarter fundraising haul fell short of money raised by Democrat Pete Buttigieg and Republican President Donald Trump.2020 Electionsread more
If the Department of Justice is going to allow T-Mobile to merge with Sprint, it's going to need more concessions from Deutsche Telekom.
The German telecommunications company that will control a combined T-Mobile/Sprint is in talks with both Dish Network and the DOJ on the parameters of a divestiture and spectrum-hosting agreement that will prop up Dish as a new U.S. wireless competitor. Deutsche Telekom, Dish and the DOJ are close to an agreement, and a deal could be finalized by next week, according to people familiar with the matter.
Still, there are various hurdles that must be crossed before a deal is done. The DOJ is pushing Deutsche Telekom to give Dish a sweeter deal to ensure the longtime satellite TV provider can be an effective fourth player in the wireless industry to AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile/Sprint.
The DOJ wants Deutsche Telekom to give Dish unlimited access to its network, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private. T-Mobile has pushed back, arguing Dish should only be given access to 12.5% of the network's capacity.
Additionally, CNBC has learned Dish would have access to a combined T-Mobile/Sprint network for about six or seven years, according to people familiar with the matter. After that, Dish would be forced to move its wireless airwaves onto a network that it has built for itself. Dish doesn't have a 5G network yet but plans to build one in the coming years — an endeavor that will cost billions of dollars. Dish has said for years it wants a partner to build the network.
Given Dish's need for more capital to build a network, T-Mobile has also asked that no strategic investor take more than a 5% stake in Dish, said the people. This would limit Dish's ability to rely on a company with a huge balance, such as Google or Amazon, for capital to build a network quickly.
Dish and T-Mobile have come to a rough agreement on terms, CNBC's David Faber reported earlier on Tuesday. Those terms include a revenue-sharing agreement, said the people. Dish will also acquire additional spectrum and prepaid wireless carrier Boost Mobile from the combined Sprint/T-Mobile.
But closing the deal depends on DOJ approval and the California Public Utilities Commission. Even then, 14 state attorneys general are suing to block the Sprint/T-Mobile deal, arguing a deal would raise prices and reduce competition.
Watch: T-Mobile, Dish reached a tentative deal pending DOJ concerns