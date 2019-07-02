What to watch today: Dow to fall, China agrees to level playing field, and US pressures EU

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in the premarket.Market Insiderread more
U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, amid uncertainties over the prospect of a trade deal between the world's two largest economies. President Donald Trump said any deal made with China would be "somewhat tilted" in favor of the U.S. He also said talks have already restarted. (CNBC)
The Dow and Nasdaq, after Monday's strong rally on the weekend U.S.-China trade ceasefire, are both about 1% away from their all-time highs from October and April, respectively. The S&P 500 hit an intraday all-time high Monday and closed at a record high. (CNBC)
On today's U.S. economic calendar, investors are watching for June auto sales numbers and any guidance on interest rates from Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester in London at 11 a.m. ET. Acuity Brands (AYI), Simply Good Foods (SMPL) and Greenbrier (GBX) all report latest quarterly earnings results before the bell. (CNBC)
Brewing giant Anheuser-Busch (BUD) is seeking to raise up to $9.8 billion from a Hong Kong listing of its Asia-Pacific business. It would be the world's largest initial public offering (IPO) this year, outstripping the $8.1 billion raised in New York by Uber (UBER). (Reuters)
China's second-in-command Li Keqiang pledged today that Beijing will push to create a level playing field in the country for all companies. As American and Chinese negotiators begin a renewed push at a trade deal, that rhetoric appeared to address many of the U.S. complaints. (CNBC)
Just days after reaching a truce in the U.S.-China trade war, the U.S. government ratcheted up pressure on Europe in a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies, threatening tariffs on $4 billion of additional EU goods, including olives, Italian cheese and Scotch whisky. (Reuters)
OPEC agreed to extend production cuts until next March, as the Mideast-dominated group overcame its differences to endorse a policy designed to support oil prices. Russia and nine other non-OPEC producers agreed to a nine-month rollover of supply cuts today, ratifying a policy designed to prop up oil prices amid a weakening global economy. (CNBC)
More than a dozen members of Congress visited two Border Patrol facilities in Texas after reports that children were being held in disturbing conditions. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., tweeted that women said they were forced to drink out of the toilet and had gone 15 days without a shower. (NY Times)
* Ocasio-Cortez blasts Border Protection after a report of secret Facebook group (USA Today)
Sens. Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren made big gains with voters, while former Vice President Joe Biden saw his once large lead in national polling shrink in the aftermath of last week's first Democratic president debates, according to a new CNN poll.
Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee said they raised $105 million in the second-quarter of this year, dwarfing what President Barack Obama raised in the equivalent period during his re-election campaign. (NY Times)
Trump's choice to lead the Federal Aviation Administration is facing resistance from Senate Democrats, adding more uncertainty to an agency already under pressure after the deadly crashes of two Boeing (BA) jets led to the grounding of 737 Max models. (NY Times)
Trump is headlining Thursday's Fourth of July celebration in Washington D.C., where U.S. military tanks will be on display. The president has been pushing for a military parade of tanks and other equipment since he saw a Bastille Day parade in Paris in 2017. (AP)
Nike (NKE) is pulling sneakers featuring the "Betsy Ross" American flag, which was from a time when there was slavery in the U.S. The move came after former NFL football player Colin Kaepernick told the company it should not sell a shoe that he and others consider offensive. (CNBC)
* Kim Kardashian renames her 'Kimono' firm after cultural appropriation accusations (CNBC)
Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook fiercely disputed a report about the departure of design chief Jony Ive and the company's ability to uphold its commitment to innovative design. Cook took issue with a report published Sunday night by The Wall Street Journal that said Ive had grown frustrated with Cook. (NBC News)
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday at the age of 27, stunning Major League Baseball and leading to the postponement of the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Skaggs was with the team in Texas when he was found unresponsive in his hotel room. (AP)
Shares of drugmaker Amarin were soaring about 9% after the company boosted its 2019 revenue forecast as it prepares for a FDA decision on label expansion for high triglycerides-fighting Vascepa.
Shares of streaming platform Roku (ROKU) were off about 2.7%. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to "sector perform" from "outperform" after it reached RBC's $90 price target. Roku closed Monday at $91 per share.
The U.S. and England face off today in France for a place in Sunday's Women's World Cup final. The two teams promise to deliver an exciting match. The English finished third in the 2015 World Cup and the U.S. are defending champions. (USA Today)
American Cori Gauff, 15, the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon, beat her idol Venus Williams in an opening match. Venus, 39, has seven Grand Slam titles under her belt. Gauff, who's still in high school, will play Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova in the second round. (CNBC)