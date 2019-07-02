Skip Navigation
Politics

House Committee sues Treasury for Trump tax returns

Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB
Key Points
  • The House Ways and Means Committee is suing the Treasury Department to get President Donald Trump's tax returns, a spokesman for a committee member told CNBC on Tuesday.
  • The Democrat-led panel had subpoenaed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and IRS chief Charles Rettig in May to hand over six years of Trump's personal and business returns.
  • The officials defied those subpoenas, arguing in legal documents that there was no legitimate legislative purpose for the request to disclose the president's financial documents.
US President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (L) speaks during a tour of the H&K Equipment Company in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania on January 18, 2018.
Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

The House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday sued the Treasury Department to get President Donald Trump's tax returns, a spokesman for a committee member told CNBC on Tuesday.

The legal action shows the Democrat-led panel following through on its threat months earlier, when Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and IRS chief Charles Rettig defied subpoenas to hand over six years of Trump's personal and business returns. Mnuchin had argued that the committee had no "legitimate legislative purpose" to request the president's federal tax returns.

The legal complaint in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., says that Mnuchin, Rettig and their departments "have now — for what the Committee believes is the first time ever — denied a Section 6103(f) request in order to shield President Trump's tax return information from Congressional scrutiny."

That section of the federal tax code clearly argues that the Treasury "shall furnish" an individual's returns if a formal written request is made, Democrats argue.

The lawsuit was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

A spokeswoman for Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Both sides had signaled that the federal courts would be the proper next step in the dispute. "This is why there are three branches of government," Mnuchin said in May.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates. 