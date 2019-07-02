IMF's Lagarde in the running to replace Draghi at the ECB

BRUSSELS — Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is one name being touted as a possible replacement for Mario Draghi, the president of the European Central Bank (ECB).

The leaders of the 28 EU member states are currently locked in discussions to figure out who will lead the various European institutions, following parliamentary elections in May. All of the main EU bodies, which includes the ECB, need a new president.

Four different EU officials confirmed to CNBC that Lagarde is one of the possible names for the ECB's top job. The current president, Draghi, finishes his eight-year mandate in October and his successor would be in place the following month.