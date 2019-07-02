Skip Navigation
Europe News

IMF's Lagarde in the running to replace Draghi at the ECB

Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
Key Points
  • Lagarde, a former finance minister of France, has been managing director of the International Monetary Fund since 2011. Her mandate is due to end in 2021.
  • There is no agreement yet in Brussels on any of the top EU jobs.
  • The 28 heads of state have been gathered since Sunday.
International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Christine Lagarde speaks during a press conference in Tokyo on October 4, 2018.
Kazuhiro Nogi | AFP | Getty Images

BRUSSELS — Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is one name being touted as a possible replacement for Mario Draghi, the president of the European Central Bank (ECB).

The leaders of the 28 EU member states are currently locked in discussions to figure out who will lead the various European institutions, following parliamentary elections in May. All of the main EU bodies, which includes the ECB, need a new president.

Four different EU officials confirmed to CNBC that Lagarde is one of the possible names for the ECB's top job. The current president, Draghi, finishes his eight-year mandate in October and his successor would be in place the following month.

Lagarde, a former finance minister of France, has been managing director of the International Monetary Fund since 2011. Her mandate is due to end in 2021.

European leaders are also discussing other names that could replace Draghi, including Sylvie Goulard, the deputy governor of the Bank of France. However, there is no agreement yet in Brussels — where the 28 heads of state have been gathered since Sunday.

