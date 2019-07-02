IMF's Lagarde in the running to replace Draghi at the ECB

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in the premarket.Market Insiderread more
The ongoing U.S. economic expansion has entered its 121st month, marking the longest run on record going back to 1854.Economyread more
Nike said it planned to pull the sneakers featuring an early American flag designed by Betsy Ross in celebration of the July Fourth holiday. The decision "is a shameful...Retailread more
The decision comes less than 24 hours after OPEC thrashed out a deal to restrict the amount of crude flowing into the global market.Energyread more
Apple shares raced into July, but now its rally faces a major test, says technician. Here's what could make or break its rally.Trading Nationread more
Trump and Xi had agreed during a bilateral meeting at the summit in Osaka, Japan, to hold off on imposing new tariffs on each other's goods.Politicsread more
Brewing giant AB InBev is seeking to raise up to $9.8 billion from a Hong Kong listing of its Asia-Pacific business, marking what would be the world's largest initial public...Food & Beverageread more
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday pledged to an assembly of global business leaders and government representatives that Beijing will push to create an equal playing field...China Economyread more
Apple chief executive Tim Cook on Monday disputed a report about the departure of design chief Jony Ive and the company's ability to uphold its commitment to innovative...Technologyread more
RBC Capital Markets lowered its rating Roku to sector perform from outperform after the stock has nearly tripled this year.Investingread more
Sales of Manhattan real estate jumped for the first time in a year and a half, but the good times aren't likely to last.Wealthread more
BRUSSELS — Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is one name being touted as a possible replacement for Mario Draghi, the president of the European Central Bank (ECB).
The leaders of the 28 EU member states are currently locked in discussions to figure out who will lead the various European institutions, following parliamentary elections in May. All of the main EU bodies, which includes the ECB, need a new president.
Four different EU officials confirmed to CNBC that Lagarde is one of the possible names for the ECB's top job. The current president, Draghi, finishes his eight-year mandate in October and his successor would be in place the following month.
Lagarde, a former finance minister of France, has been managing director of the International Monetary Fund since 2011. Her mandate is due to end in 2021.
European leaders are also discussing other names that could replace Draghi, including Sylvie Goulard, the deputy governor of the Bank of France. However, there is no agreement yet in Brussels — where the 28 heads of state have been gathered since Sunday.