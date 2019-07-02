IMF's Christine Lagarde nominated for top job at European Central Bank

Nike said it planned to pull the sneakers featuring an early American flag designed by Betsy Ross in celebration of the July Fourth holiday. The decision "is a shameful...Retailread more
The European Union Council officially nominated on Tuesday Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, to become the next president of the European Central Bank.
Lagarde would succeed Mario Draghi as the next head of the ECB. Lagarde has led the IMF since 2011.
"I am honored to have been nominated for the Presidency of the European Central Bank," Lagarde said in a statement. "In light of this, and in consultation with the Ethics Committee of the IMF Executive Board, I have decided to temporarily relinquish my responsibilities as Managing Director of the IMF during the nomination period."
Lagarde's nomination now passes to a vote at the broader European Parliament.
If confirmed, Lagarde would take over a central bank struggling to jolt economic growth in Europe. Last month, Draghi said the ECB would announce further stimulus if the region's economic situation further deteriorated. IHS Markit said Monday that growth in the European manufacturing sector deteriorated for a fifth straight month in June.
The council also nominated Ursula von der Leyen, the German defense minister, for the European Commission presidency. Belgium Prime Minister Charles Michel was also nominated for the European Council president job.
The choices were particularly difficult this year given the fragmented outcome of the European parliamentary elections in late May, and the variety of top jobs that are up for grabs before the end of the year.
European citizens voted mostly for pro-EU parties in the May election. However, the center-right European People's Party (EPP), which had been a powerful force driving EU politics over the last four decades, lost quite a lot of support from the previous election. As a result, there was a stronger showing for liberal lawmakers, euroskeptics and for the Green party.
The 28 heads of state had to consider the outcome of these elections in the appointment of the next European Commission president — who will take power on November 1 from President Jean-Claude Juncker. As well as the political affiliation of the next Commission president, the different EU leaders had to look at gender and nationality.
This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.