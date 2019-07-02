Nike pulls sneakers with 'Betsy Ross' American flag after Colin Kaepernick complains

A replica 'Betsy Ross Flag' is posted on the side of the Betsy Ross House in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 27, 2016.

Nike is pulling sneakers featuring an early American flag after former NFL football player Colin Kaepernick told the company it shouldn't sell a shoe that he and others consider offensive, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Kaepernick contacted Nike officials saying he and others felt the "Betsy Ross" flag — featuring 13 stars in a circle — featured on the shoes was linked to a period of slavery, the sources told WSJ.

The Nike shoes were to be released in celebration of the July Fourth holiday. The Betsy Ross flag is one type that was flown during the American Revolution.