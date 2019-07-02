Nike pulls sneakers with 'Betsy Ross' American flag after Colin Kaepernick complains

Skip Navigation
Trump says renewed trade talks with China have 'already begun'

Trump and Xi had agreed during a bilateral meeting at the summit in Osaka, Japan, to hold off on imposing new tariffs on each other's goods.

Asia stocks mostly edge up as investors await RBA rate decision

Stocks in Asia mostly edged up in Tuesday morning trade. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 touched a record high overnight on Wall Street on the back of a recent pause in tariff...

Nike pulls sneakers with 'Betsy Ross' flag after Colin Kaepernick...

Nike pulled sneakers that featured an early American flag after former NFL football player Colin Kaepernick told the company it shouldn't sell a shoe with a symbol that he and...

Here are the biggest winners from trade truce

A truce in the U.S.-China trade war has sparked a relief rally across risk assets, but these stocks are really cheering.

Companies are warning that earnings results are going to be...

77% of the 113 companies that have issued earnings per share guidance have warned that their numbers will be worse than what analysts are estimating.

US-China relations could get better despite trade tensions,...

The U.S. and China are headed for greater cooperation, even if the ongoing trade dispute takes years to resolve, some analysts said Monday.

Hong Kong Stock Exchange CEO: Many Chinese firms listed abroad...

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange's Charles Li said he's "quite confident that many" Chinese companies listed abroad will move to offer stock in the Hong Kong marketplace.

Chinese military conducts missile tests in the hotly contested...

The development comes as the U.S. and China have paused tensions in their ongoing trade battle. U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed over the...

S&P 500 closes at record as chipmakers get a boost from US-China...

The U.S. and China agreed to hold off on slapping additional tariffs on their products in an effort to resume trade talks.

Russia will make few units of a hypersonic weapon Putin bragged...

The Kremlin is having a hard time finding a source for the critical carbon fiber components needed to produce the weapon, a hypersonic glide vehicle dubbed Avangard.

US companies tentatively step back into business with Huawei

American semiconductor companies and Microsoft are making plans to continue business as usual with Huawei as experts make sense of amendments to Trump's ban.

More than 8 million homeowners leaving big money on the table by...

Mortgage rates have been on a roller coaster for the last year, but now they're sitting at the bottom of the track, and that is giving a major boost to the number of borrowers...

Retail

Nike pulls sneakers with 'Betsy Ross' American flag after Colin Kaepernick complains

Huileng Tan@huileng_tan
Key Points
  • Nike yanked a sneaker featuring an early American flag after Colin Kaepernick said it was offensive, the WSJ reports.
  • Kaepernick reportedly told the company it shouldn't sell the product with a symbol that he and others consider offensive, WSJ reports.
A replica 'Betsy Ross Flag' is posted on the side of the Betsy Ross House in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 27, 2016.
Raymond Boyd | Getty Images

Nike is pulling sneakers featuring an early American flag after former NFL football player Colin Kaepernick told the company it shouldn't sell a shoe that he and others consider offensive, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Kaepernick contacted Nike officials saying he and others felt the "Betsy Ross" flag — featuring 13 stars in a circle — featured on the shoes was linked to a period of slavery, the sources told WSJ.

The Nike shoes were to be released in celebration of the July Fourth holiday. The Betsy Ross flag is one type that was flown during the American Revolution.

Nike releases TV ad featuring Colin Kaepernick
Power Lunch

"Nike has chosen not to release the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July as it featured an old version of the American flag," Nike said in a statement to CNBC.

Nike asked retailers to return the shoes after they were shipped, the WSJ reported. The company did not explain why, the report added. They are unavailable on Nike apps and websites.

Kaepernick became a polarizing figure in sports after he decided not to stand for the national anthem during a 2016 NFL preseason football game, in a protest against racial injustice. His actions have been widely defended as an exercise of his freedom of speech.

Last year, Nike tapped Kaepernick for the 30th anniversary of its "Just Do It" campaign.

Read the WSJ's report on Nike pulling the sneakers.

—CNBC's Angelica LaVito contributed to this report.