Nike's 'Betsy Ross' sneakers are selling for more than $2,000 on sneaker resale site StockX

Nike's Air Max 1 USA sneakers with the 'Betsy Ross' flag were selling for over $2,000 on resale site StockX.

Nike has pulled a pair of sneakers embellished with the controversial "Betsy Ross flag" from its apps and website, but you can still get your hands on them thanks to resale sites like StockX.

But it will cost you a pretty penny.

The sneakers — which will now be hard to come by after Nike reportedly told the retailers it sent them to as part of a celebratory Fourth-of-July-week launch to remove them from shelves and send them back — originally retailed for $120, according to StockX's website. By Tuesday morning, a pair was fetching as much as $2,500 on the auction platform.

Nike pulled the sneakers featuring an early American flag after former NFL football player Colin Kaepernick told the company it shouldn't sell a shoe that he and others consider offensive, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday evening, citing people familiar with the matter.

Kaepernick reportedly contacted Nike officials saying he and others felt the "Betsy Ross" flag — featuring 13 stars in a circle — featured on the shoes was linked to a period of slavery.

"Nike has chosen not to release the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July as it featured an old version of the American flag," a Nike spokeswoman told CNBC.

Items like shoes and watches are sold on StockX either at the seller's lowest asking price or at the highest bidding offer. As of 9:20 a.m. ET, 66 pairs of the Air Max 1 USA had been sold on StockX, the website said. Multiple pairs in various sizes were selling for more than $1,000.

StockX didn't immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment, but its website says its "experts authenticate every product sold on StockX" and items are shipped within two business days.

Nike shares were down less than 1% in early trading Tuesday following the news. Shares had closed Monday up nearly 2% and have rallied 15% this year, bringing the retailer's market cap to about $134.2 billion.