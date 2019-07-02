One signal shows the S&P 500 and Apple can surge double digits: Cramer

The announcement comes after Trump's earlier nominees, Stephen Moore and Herman Cain, both withdrew from consideration.The Fedread more
The market may face some rough waters later this week, but the S&P 500 could be poised to surge more than 11% from current levels, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday.
The S&P finished the session above 2,973, another all-time high close.
"The charts, as interpreted by Carolyn Boroden, suggest that both Apple and the broader S&P 500 have more room to run, but the next few sessions might get a little dicey, " the "Mad Money" host said. "When the averages started pulling back in early May, Boroden told us she expected more pain, even though she was still long-term bullish. She nailed it. "
The broad index of 500 large-cap stocks, according to analysis from the chartist Boroden, could soon climb to 3,015 and gain momentum to reach 3,308. That's if the index breaks through a number of hurdles in between, he said.
The market, however, has rallied into a time cycle that may lead into a weak patch for stocks in coming days, according to Boroden, who is a colleague of Cramer's at RealMoney.com who also runs FibonnacciQueen.com. The signal to sell would be a bearish crossover in the S&P's five-day and 13-day moving averages, known as a 5/13 crossover, he added.
"While Boroden likes where we're headed long-term ... right now the chart's telling her to anticipate a little, let's say, possible pullback maybe later this week," Cramer said. "She'd only be a buyer so long as her sell trigger doesn't fire, meaning as long as the S&P's five-day exponential moving average holds above the 13-day."
Taking a look at Apple's chart, Boroden expects the iPhone maker's stock will have a lot more upside if it can push through a $205 target, Cramer said. In that case, the equity could surge to $227 and even as high as $243, he said. Shares of Apple closed higher Tuesday at $203.73.
"Once again, though, if the five-day exponential moving average crosses below the 13-day, all bets are off," Cramer said.
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Apple.
