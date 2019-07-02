Navarro: Dow would hit 30,000 if Fed cuts rates and Congress passes new Mexico-Canada trade deal

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Arizona governor to yank Nike financial incentives amid flag...

Nike said it planned to pull the sneakers featuring an early American flag designed by Betsy Ross in celebration of the July Fourth holiday. The decision "is a shameful...

Retailread more

House Committee sues Treasury for Trump tax returns

The Democrat-led panel had subpoenaed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and IRS chief Charles Rettig in May to hand over six years of Trump's personal and business returns....

Politicsread more

Drivers will pay less for gas this July 4th than last year

Drivers should pay about a dime less per gallon for gasoline over the Fourth of July holiday than last year, even with a major refinery outage and new taxes in about a dozen...

Market Insiderread more

IMF's Christine Lagarde nominated for top job at European Central...

The European Union Council officially nominated on Tuesday Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, to become the next president of the...

Economyread more

Tim Cook's defense of Jony Ive signals a new era at Apple

Apple's CEO Tim Cook responded to a critical Wall Street Journal story about Jony Ive's departure from the company in an email to NBC News. Cook's letter defends his legacy at...

Technologyread more

Paramount CEO Gianopulos prepares to back Joe Biden in 2020...

Paramount CEO Jim Gianopulos is planning to help Joe Biden in 2020 fundraising battle. The developments show that many of Biden's top financial supporters are shrugging off...

2020 Electionsread more

VP Pence abruptly cancels NH trip: 'No cause for alarm'

Vice President Mike Pence abruptly cancelled a scheduled event in New Hampshire, and was at the White House. "Something came up ...It's no cause for alarm," his spokeswoman...

Politicsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Revolve, Anheuser-Busch,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.

Market Insiderread more

Automakers post mixed US June sales; SUVs, truck sales stay...

Major automakers on Tuesday posted mixed U.S. sales results for June and the second quarter, with demand still fairly strong for SUVs and pickup trucks while passenger car...

Autosread more

Peter Navarro: 'Complicated' US-China deal 'will take time' to...

"We had a deal that was over 150 pages long with seven different chapters" at the time the negotiations flamed out, Navarro says on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

Politicsread more

Bernie Sanders campaign raises $18 million in second quarter

Bernie Sanders' second quarter fundraising haul fell short of money raised by Democrat Pete Buttigieg and Republican President Donald Trump.

2020 Electionsread more

Fed's Mester says rates should be kept where they are 'for a...

The central bank official said she holds a "positive baseline outlook" on the economy though she is monitoring risks to determine whether the Fed should cut interest rates, as...

The Fedread more
US Markets

Navarro: Dow would hit 30,000 if Fed cuts rates and Congress passes new Mexico-Canada trade deal

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • Both of these moves together would be "very bullish for the markets," says the White House trade advisor.
  • Navarro affirms his rosy outlook, saying U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods are not hurting economic growth.
  • "Hopefully the Fed will do the right thing here and lower the interest rate and get us back on track,"﻿ says Navarro.
VIDEO21:5921:59
Peter Navarro on new trade talks between the U.S. and China
Squawk on the Street

The Dow Jones Industrial Average could rise above 30,000 if the Federal Reserve were to cut interest rates and the new trilateral trade deal with Mexico and Canada were to pass Congress, White House trade advisor Peter Navarro told CNBC on Tuesday.

Both of these moves together would be "very bullish for the markets," said Navarro, echoing calls from President Donald Trump and others in the administration for lower borrowing costs and passage of the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement. The trade deal, also known as USMCA, would replace NAFTA, the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement.

The Dow — which closed Monday at 26,717 and about 1% away from its October all-time high — was little changed in midday trading Tuesday.

Throughout Tuesday's interview on "Squawk on the Street, " Navarro repeatedly affirmed his bullish market outlook, saying that U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods were not hurting economic growth.

Last month, top Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow told CNBC that getting the USMCA in place is "more important" for the economy than reaching a deal to end the U.S.-China trade war.

On the Fed, Navarro on Tuesday slammed central bankers for increasing rates four times last year, with the last move coming back in December when financial markets were melting down.

"What we're feeling now is that residual mistake," said Navarro. "Hopefully the Fed will do the right thing here and lower the interest rate and get us back on track."﻿

The markets are putting 76.5% odds on a 0.25% Fed rate cut next month and 23.5% odds on a more aggressive 0.5% reduction. The target range for the fed funds overnight lending rate is 2.25% to 2.5%.

Next Article
Key Points
  • U.S.-China trade talks may have restarted, but a potential deal is still a ways off, White House trade advisor Peter Navarro tells CNBC.
  • "We had a deal that was over 150 pages long with seven different chapters" at the time the negotiations flamed out, Navarro says on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," which is "the basis now for moving further forward."
  • Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had said last week that the U.S. had been "90% of the way" on China. But Navarro cautions that "this will take time, and we want to get it right."