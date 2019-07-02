NBA star Kevin Durant sells $12 million Malibu beach house before move to Nets—take a look inside

NBA Golden States Warriors star Kevin Durant announced on Sunday that he was signing with the Brooklyn Nets with a four-year contract worth up to $164 million, according to ESPN.

And on June 25, Durant sold his $12.15 million Malibu, California beach house, according to Architectural Digest, just months after it was listed in April for $13.49 million (or $70,000 a month to lease). Durant reportedly paid $12.05 million for the house over a year ago.

Take a look inside the three-level beach house via the Instagram slideshows embedded below.

The 3,423-square-foot, four-bedroom and six-bathroom home is located on Broad Beach, according to Los Angeles Times.