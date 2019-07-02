Ram pickups outsell rival Chevy Silverado for second-straight quarter

Fiat Chrysler's Ram pickup line blew past a longtime competitor and reshuffled the long-established rankings of America's favorite pickup trucks.

Between April and June, Ram easily outsold the Chevy Silverado, General Motor's top-selling model, for a second straight quarter. Ford sales data won't be out until Wednesday.

The Silverado has long held second place behind Ford's F-Series pickup trucks, with Ram often a distant third. But for the second quarter, Fiat Chrysler sold 170,454 Ram pickups compared with 141,436 Chevy Silverados.

"It's all about the product and right now we have a great product," Reid Bigland, CEO of Ram said in an interview. Bigland and executives at Fiat Chrysler are reveling in a huge June for Ram, with sales jumping 56%.

It's the kind of sales pop that turns heads in the auto industry, especially since pickup trucks have some of the largest profit margins. In addition, pickup buyers are among the most brand-loyal customers in the auto industry, so if Ram can win over customers who previously drove a Ford or Chevy truck, the shift in sales is significant.