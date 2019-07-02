Australia's central bank cuts interest rates again — more easing may be on the way

The Reserve Bank of Australia headquarters in the central business district of Sydney, Australia.

Australia's central bank on Tuesday cut interest rates for the second time in as many months as it strives to revive a sluggish economy and reduce unemployment, a tough task that may yet require even more stimulus.

The Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) quarter-point cut took cash rates to an all-time low of just 1% and left limited room for more reductions, raising the possibility of unconventional policy easing.

It also piled pressure on the newly re-elected Liberal National government to respond with fiscal stimulus of its own, something the central bank has been crying out for.

"This easing of monetary policy will support employment growth and provide greater confidence that inflation will be consistent with the medium-term target," said RBA Governor Philip Lowe following the bank's monthly board meeting.

He also issued a conditional easing bias, saying the bank would watch the labor market closely and would adjust policy "if needed" to support growth.

Lowe is due to give a speech later in the day in which he will likely expand on the reasoning for the move and the prospect of yet further action.