Dow futures slightly lower amid US-China trade uncertainty

U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower Tuesday morning, amid uncertainties over the prospect of a trade deal between the world's two largest economies.
At around 01:45 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 7 points, indicating a negative open of more than 5 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were seen pointing in opposite directions.
Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, after the U.S. and China agreed to restart trade talks over the weekend.
President Donald Trump said Monday that any trade deal with Beijing would be "somewhat tilted" in favor of Washington. The U.S. government also threatened to impose tariffs on $4 billion of additional European Union goods in a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies.
U.S. stocks rallied in the previous session, as investors cheered a trade truce aimed at resolving an ongoing conflict.
Nonetheless, market participants were in a cautious mood on Tuesday, waiting on actual signs of progress to settle a dispute that has battered global trade, business sentiment and economic growth.
On the data front, investors are likely to monitor the latest light vehicle sales figures for June on Tuesday.
In corporate news, Acuity Brands, Simply Good Foods and Greenbrier Companies are expected to report their latest quarterly results before the opening bell.