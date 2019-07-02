Dow futures slightly lower amid US-China trade uncertainty

Skip Navigation
China's Li Keqiang: We're building an even playing field for...

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday pledged to an assembly of global business leaders and government representatives that Beijing will push to create an equal playing field...

Trump says renewed trade talks with China have 'already begun'

Trump and Xi had agreed during a bilateral meeting at the summit in Osaka, Japan, to hold off on imposing new tariffs on each other's goods.

US-Iran cyber strike marks a military 'game changer,' says tech...

After the U.S. initiated a "game changing" cyber strike on Iran's weapons systems, military warfare could increasingly look like a loss of connectivity — rather than a loss of...

Asia stocks mostly edge up as Australia's central bank slashes...

Stocks in Asia mostly edged up in Tuesday afternoon trade. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Australia slashed its cash rate to a new all-time low.

Nike pulls sneakers with 'Betsy Ross' flag after Colin Kaepernick...

Nike pulled sneakers that featured an early American flag after former NFL football player Colin Kaepernick told the company it shouldn't sell a shoe with a symbol that he and...

Here are the biggest winners from trade truce

A truce in the U.S.-China trade war has sparked a relief rally across risk assets, but these stocks are really cheering.

Companies are warning that earnings results are going to be...

77% of the 113 companies that have issued earnings per share guidance have warned that their numbers will be worse than what analysts are estimating.

Soaring Manhattan real estate sales could be a mirage

Sales of Manhattan real estate jumped for the first time in a year and a half, but the good times aren't likely to last.

US-China relations could get better despite trade tensions,...

The U.S. and China are headed for greater cooperation, even if the ongoing trade dispute takes years to resolve, some analysts said Monday.

Hong Kong Stock Exchange CEO: Many Chinese firms listed abroad...

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange's Charles Li said he's "quite confident that many" Chinese companies listed abroad will move to offer stock in the Hong Kong marketplace.

Chinese military conducts missile tests in the hotly contested...

The development comes as the U.S. and China have paused tensions in their ongoing trade battle. U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed over the...

S&P 500 closes at record as chipmakers get a boost from US-China...

The U.S. and China agreed to hold off on slapping additional tariffs on their products in an effort to resume trade talks.

Dow futures slightly lower amid US-China trade uncertainty

Sam Meredith @smeredith19
Key Points
  • At around 01:45 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 7 points, indicating a negative open of more than 5 points.
  • Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were seen pointing in opposite directions.
  • Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, after the U.S. and China agreed to restart trade talks over the weekend.

U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower Tuesday morning, amid uncertainties over the prospect of a trade deal between the world's two largest economies.

At around 01:45 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 7 points, indicating a negative open of more than 5 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were seen pointing in opposite directions.

Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, after the U.S. and China agreed to restart trade talks over the weekend.

President Donald Trump said Monday that any trade deal with Beijing would be "somewhat tilted" in favor of Washington. The U.S. government also threatened to impose tariffs on $4 billion of additional European Union goods in a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies.

U.S. stocks rallied in the previous session, as investors cheered a trade truce aimed at resolving an ongoing conflict.

Nonetheless, market participants were in a cautious mood on Tuesday, waiting on actual signs of progress to settle a dispute that has battered global trade, business sentiment and economic growth.

On the data front, investors are likely to monitor the latest light vehicle sales figures for June on Tuesday.

In corporate news, Acuity Brands, Simply Good Foods and Greenbrier Companies are expected to report their latest quarterly results before the opening bell.