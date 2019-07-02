This is what super savers who plan to retire early are doing differently

If you want to retire early, just setting and forgetting when it comes to your savings strategy won't cut it.

Just ask a new crop of investors dubbed "super savers." These Americans, ages 45 and up, are putting away at least 20% of their income. That's $1 out of every $5.

And their efforts are paying off, according to an online survey from TD Ameritrade. The results show that 57% of super savers plan to retire earlier than their parents did, versus 46% of non-savers.

"Most are choosing this path because they're looking at the freedom and flexibility it offers," said Dara Luber, senior manager of retirement product at TD Ameritrade. "They are looking for financial security and peace of mind, and they're thinking that their retirement will be like a second childhood."

If you want the same freedom in your golden years (or earlier), here's what you need to do.