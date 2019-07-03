Are Beyond Meat's plant-based burgers healthier than red meat? Dietitians say no.

A Beyond Burger, a vegan veggie burger, is seen at the Vedang fast food restaurant in the Mall of Berlin on May 18, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. With fast food chains such as Burger King, Chick-Fil-A, Taco Bell and Dunkin’ Donuts now offering ‘fake meat’ versions of their main meal options, the vegan burger industry is booming, as consumers look beyond real meat products out of health and environmental concerns.

Beyond Meat's sales pitch to customers has focused on the benefits of abstaining from meat: a healthier planet and a healthier lifestyle.

But dietitians are not completely sold on the plant-based burger trend.

Vegan patties from Beyond and its rival Impossible Foods have offered Americans a new way to reduce their meat consumption. Mintel found that nearly 60% of U.S. consumers have expressed interested in eating less meat. These so-called flexitarians are driving restaurant chains like Burger King and Carl's Jr. to add meatless burgers to their menus.

The growing market for meat alternatives has also attracted interest from investors. Beyond's stock, which began trading publicly May 2, has soared more than six times above its initial public offering price of $25 per share. Impossible raised $300 million in its latest funding round as it waits to go public.