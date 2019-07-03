Asia stocks subdued as trade worries weigh on investor sentiment

Markets in Asia traded cautiously on Wednesday morning despite the S&P 500 touching a new record overnight stateside, with global trade concerns weighing on investor sentiment.

The Nikkei 225 slipped 0.24% in early trade, while the Topix fell 0.54%.

South Korea's Kospi, on the other hand, added 0.11%. Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 traded largely flat.