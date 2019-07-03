Britain summons Chinese ambassador over Hong Kong comments: Source

In a tweet Tuesday, the president said he plans on sending the names of Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton to the Senate as Fed governor appointees.The Fedread more
Canopy Growth said Wednesday that Linton was removed as co-chief executive officer and a member of the board, effective immediately.Marijuanaread more
Stocks rose as investors bet on a potential rate cut from the Fed later this month after the release of weaker-than-expected economic data.Marketsread more
Ten years into the recovery, the economy's ability to create new jobs may be slowing .Market Insiderread more
Over the weekend, the Chinese carried out an anti-ship ballistic missile test and fired at least one missile into the South China Sea.Politicsread more
CNBC used FactSet to screen the stocks with the highest average 12-month price targets by analysts.Marketsread more
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called news reports that the Commerce Department would drop its plans to ask people if they are U.S. citizens on the 2020 census "fake."Politicsread more
The need to reiterate these points after only two weeks suggests Facebook will have an uphill battle getting people to trust it with something so sensitive as their finances.Technologyread more
Joe Biden, the former vice president, raised $21.5 million in the second quarter for his bid to win the 2020 Democratic nomination for president, his campaign spokesman said...Politicsread more
The growth in private jobs missed even modest Wall Street expectations of 135,000 and signal a possibly weak nonfarm payrolls report Friday.Jobsread more
"Any employee found to have compromised the public's trust in our law enforcement mission will be held accountable," McAleenan says.Politicsread more
Britain has summoned China's ambassador following "unacceptable" comments he made over London's criticism of the situation in Hong Kong, a source told Reuters.
The ambassador, Liu Xiaoming, said earlier on Wednesday that the British seem to have forgotten that Hong Kong is no longer a colony, and that London should keep its hands off the territory.
The source, who declined to be named, said the ambassador had been called in to the Foreign Office.