Britain summons Chinese ambassador over Hong Kong comments: Source

Trump's latest Fed moves are another step in trying to take...

In a tweet Tuesday, the president said he plans on sending the names of Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton to the Senate as Fed governor appointees.

Bruce Linton: I was fired as co-CEO of Canadian pot company...

Canopy Growth said Wednesday that Linton was removed as co-chief executive officer and a member of the board, effective immediately.

Dow rises 150 points, heads for record close amid expectations...

Stocks rose as investors bet on a potential rate cut from the Fed later this month after the release of weaker-than-expected economic data.

Jobs report could show slowing trend and be the lever the Fed...

Ten years into the recovery, the economy's ability to create new jobs may be slowing .

Pentagon condemns 'truly disturbing' Chinese missile tests in...

Over the weekend, the Chinese carried out an anti-ship ballistic missile test and fired at least one missile into the South China Sea.

Wall Street analysts are crazy about these stocks

CNBC used FactSet to screen the stocks with the highest average 12-month price targets by analysts.

Trump says 'absolutely moving forward' with census citizenship...

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called news reports that the Commerce Department would drop its plans to ask people if they are U.S. citizens on the 2020 census "fake."

Facebook exec reminds the world that it won't control Libra...

The need to reiterate these points after only two weeks suggests Facebook will have an uphill battle getting people to trust it with something so sensitive as their finances.

Joe Biden raised $21.5 million in second quarter for 2020...

Joe Biden, the former vice president, raised $21.5 million in the second quarter for his bid to win the 2020 Democratic nomination for president, his campaign spokesman said...

Job creation has another rough month in June as payrolls rise by...

The growth in private jobs missed even modest Wall Street expectations of 135,000 and signal a possibly weak nonfarm payrolls report Friday.

Acting DHS chief McAleenan orders probe of 'inexcusable' Facebook...

"Any employee found to have compromised the public's trust in our law enforcement mission will be held accountable," McAleenan says.

Barclays: A 10% rally in the S&P 500 is the 'highest probability...

A truce between the U.S. and China has convinced Barclays that a market "mini bubble" is looming.

Asia-Pacific News

Britain summons Chinese ambassador over Hong Kong comments: Source

Liu Xiaoming, China's ambasador to U.K., gestures while speaking during an interview.
Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Britain has summoned China's ambassador following "unacceptable" comments he made over London's criticism of the situation in Hong Kong, a source told Reuters.

The ambassador, Liu Xiaoming, said earlier on Wednesday that the British seem to have forgotten that Hong Kong is no longer a colony, and that London should keep its hands off the territory.

The source, who declined to be named, said the ambassador had been called in to the Foreign Office.

Key Points
  • Broadcaster CCTV, a mouthpiece for the Chinese government, called the storming of the legislature a "rare scene" and said it was "condemned by people from all walks of life in Hong Kong," according to a CNBC translation.
  • Meanwhile, China Daily, the country's English state newspaper, deflected its coverage of the incidents from politics to economics, and reminded readers that Hong Kong's economic integration is key to both the mainland and city's prosperity and stabilization.