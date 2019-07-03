Bruce Linton says he was fired as co-CEO of Canadian pot company Canopy Growth

Skip Navigation
Bruce Linton: I was fired as co-CEO of Canadian pot company...

Canopy Growth said Wednesday that Linton was removed as co-chief executive officer and a member of the board, effective immediately.

Marijuanaread more

Job creation has another rough month in June as payrolls rise by...

The growth in private jobs missed even modest Wall Street expectations of 135,000 and signal a possibly weak nonfarm payrolls report Friday.

Jobsread more

Most major analysts are staying negative on Tesla shares

Tesla shares surged in premarket trading Wednesday after what Barclays' called the company's "impressive" record quarterly sales number.

Investingread more

Netflix could break free of this year's range in a major way,...

Netflix shares have been buffering since the beginning of the year. They could be about to break free of their range-bound channel, according to Todd Gordon, founder of...

Trading Nationread more

Weekly mortgage applications stall as rates take a respite

After several weeks of volatility, mortgage rates calmed down, and that offered little incentive for homeowners or buyers to make a move.

Real Estateread more

Goldman Sachs: Two factors will keep the stock market stuck right...

Economic policy uncertainty and a decline in company earnings will keep the stock market from rallying any further, according to Goldman Sachs.

Marketsread more

10-year Treasury yield dips to new 2016 lows, further below 2%

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level since November 2016 on Wednesday, continuing its slide below 2%.

Bondsread more

US weekly jobless claims fall more than expected

The unemployment data pointed to sustained labor market strength that should help support a slowing economy.

Economyread more

Why stocks can keep rally going, even with weakest earnings...

Stocks surged in the first half of 2019, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended June with its best monthly gain since 1938. The earnings outlook for the July quarter is...

Executive Edgeread more

China appears to be the winner of the Trump-Xi meeting at G-20,...

President Donald Trump said he agreed to allow Huawei to purchase U.S. products and China will buy "large amounts" of American farm produce.

World Economyread more

The flag clothing you're buying for July 4th is technically...

Nike's idea for its "Betsy Ross" sneaker reflected a growing interest in timeless apparel that features the U.S. flag or its colors, as consumers trend toward buying fewer...

Retailread more

How to save when grocery shopping at Publix

Publix is a Southern grocery chain big on the hospitality and the prices. But experts say with a little extra effort, you can snag deals that will keep you on budget.

Spendread more
Marijuana

Bruce Linton says he was fired as co-CEO of Canadian pot company Canopy Growth

Angelica LaVito@angelicalavito
Matthew J. Belvedere@Matt_Belvedere
Key Points
  • Canopy Growth says Linton is removed as co-chief executive officer and a member of the board, effective immediately.
  • Linton calls into CNBC and says he was fired.
  • Mark Zekulin, who had been co-CEO with Linton, becomes the sole CEO and helps with the search for a new leader.
VIDEO11:3411:34
Canopy Growth's co-CEO speaks out on being terminated from the company
Squawk Box

Bruce Linton, co-CEO of Canopy Growth, said he was fired from the Canadian pot company he founded in 2013 in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday.

Canopy, the world's largest publicly traded cannabis company by market value, earlier Wednesday announced in a press release that Linton was removed as co-chief executive officer and a member of the board, effective immediately. Mark Zekulin, who had been co-CEO with Linton, becomes the sole CEO while the company searches for a replacement.

Linton called into CNBC and said he was fired.

"I think stepping down might not be the right phrase," he said, referring to the language in the company press release. "I was terminated."

Canopy took a $4 billion investment from spirits giant Constellation Brands in November, giving Constellation a roughly 35% stake in the cannabis company. Linton said a condition of that cash infusion was the board had to be reconfigured. Constellation nominated four directors to Canopy's seven-member board.

"About eight months and two days later, I think the board had decided they wanted a different chair and a different co-CEO," he said.

Canopy last month reported a wider-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter, taking a 20-cent bite out of Constellation's own earnings. Constellation CEO William Newlands told analysts while the company remains happy with its investment and the long-term potential, it was "not pleased" with Canopy's recent results.

"What we remain excited about is that this is going to be a big long-term business, and we are working with Canopy almost on a daily basis to ensure that we are all focused on the right things," Newlands said.

Linton said he had a feeling his ouster was in the works when the board of directors called a meeting and Linton, then chairman of the board, was not the one calling the meeting. He said Canopy gave him an exit package, though he did not say what that included.

"I really think at the end of the day, sometimes entrepreneurs are entrepreneurs because they're not super employable," he said. "And I would say I probably don't have a resume because I like creating businesses and driving them. You don't always mesh well with everyone in the playpen. I think probably what they're doing will probably be a better decision, it's just not a great day for Bruce."

Canopy said Zekulin will also help the board search for a new leader, considering both internal and external candidates. Zekulin said in the company's press release, "I personally remain committed to a successful transition over the coming year as we begin a process to identify new leadership that will drive our collective vision forward."

Shares of Canopy Growth were down about 1% in premarket trading following the news.

