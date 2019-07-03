Surveillance apps are being secretly installed on phones of visitors to China, report says

Tesla delivered 95,200 cars during the second quarter, besting its previous record of 90,700 deliveries set in the fourth quarter.Autosread more
After several weeks of volatility, mortgage rates calmed down, and that offered little incentive for homeowners or buyers to make a move.Real Estateread more
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level since November 2016 on Wednesday, continuing its slide below 2%.Bondsread more
President Donald Trump said he agreed to allow Huawei to purchase U.S. products and China will buy "large amounts" of American farm produce.World Economyread more
Netflix shares have been buffering since the beginning of the year. They could be about to break free of their range-bound channel, according to Todd Gordon, founder of...Trading Nationread more
Lee Iacocca transformed the auto industry during a legendary career that stretched from the birth of the Ford Mustang through the death of American Motors.Autosread more
The market doesn't seem to care about Jony Ive and what scores of articles have called the "end of an era."Technologyread more
In tapping Judy Shelton to become one of two Federal Reserve Board governors, President Donald Trump selected one of the minority of mainstream economists supportive of a...The Fedread more
Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth said on Wednesday Bruce Linton will step down as co-chief executive officer, effective immediately.Marijuanaread more
Symantec, which has been plagued by management turnover and deteriorating earnings, is in talks to be acquired by Broadcom, according to Bloomberg.Technologyread more
The Trump administration on Tuesday said it will print the 2020 census without a question about citizenship, bringing to an apparent close a contentious legal battle over that...Politicsread more
Police in China are secretly installing spy apps on phones of visitors to the country that can extract emails, texts and address contacts, according to a cross-media investigation.
Evidence gathered by the New York Times, The Guardian in England and Suddeutsche Zeiting in Germany has claimed that travelers are being targeted when they enter the country's Irkeshtam border crossing with Kyrgystan.
Border guards are seizing tourist phones and, without asking permission, installing surveillance software on the devices.
The app, said to be designed by a Chinese company, searches for phones based on the Android operating system and checks its content against topics and media that the Chinese government considers inappropriate.
The gathering of information in China's Xinjiang region has been part of an effort by Beijing authorities to restrict and monitor activities of the local Muslim population, according to The Guardian report.
The report says such material ranges from terms associated with Islamist extremism and weapons operation manuals to apparently innocuous information such as fasting during Ramadan and music by a Japanese heavy metal group.
For more on this story please click here.