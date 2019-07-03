Facebook exec reminds the world that the company won't control the cryptocurrency it announced two weeks ago

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump's latest Fed moves are another step in trying to take...

In a tweet Tuesday, the president said he plans on sending the names of Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton to the Senate as Fed governor appointees.

The Fedread more

Bruce Linton: I was fired as co-CEO of Canadian pot company...

Canopy Growth said Wednesday that Linton was removed as co-chief executive officer and a member of the board, effective immediately.

Marijuanaread more

Dow rises more than 100 points, heads for record close

Stocks rose as investors bet on a potential rate cut from the Fed later this month after the release of weaker-than-expected economic data.

Marketsread more

Job creation has another rough month in June as payrolls rise by...

The growth in private jobs missed even modest Wall Street expectations of 135,000 and signal a possibly weak nonfarm payrolls report Friday.

Jobsread more

Pentagon condemns 'truly disturbing' Chinese missile tests in...

Over the weekend, the Chinese carried out an anti-ship ballistic missile test and fired at least one missile into the South China Sea.

Politicsread more

Acting DHS chief McAleenan orders probe of 'inexcusable' Facebook...

"Any employee found to have compromised the public's trust in our law enforcement mission will be held accountable," McAleenan says.

Politicsread more

Facebook exec reminds the world that it won't control Libra...

The need to reiterate these points after only two weeks suggests Facebook will have an uphill battle getting people to trust it with something so sensitive as their finances.

Technologyread more

Trump says 'absolutely moving forward' with census citizenship...

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called news reports that the Commerce Department would drop its plans to ask people if they are U.S. citizens on the 2020 census "fake."

Politicsread more

Barclays: A 10% rally in the S&P 500 is the 'highest probability...

A truce between the U.S. and China has convinced Barclays that a market "mini bubble" is looming.

Marketsread more

Walmart's e-commerce unit is reportedly on track to lose $1...

Walmart's effort to try and catch up with Amazon isn't going over well.

Retailread more

Boeing sets aside $100 million to help families of 737 Max crash...

The funds will be available over the next several years and are not part of any compensation Boeing may have to pay to those who sue the company for damages related to...

Airlinesread more

Goodyear mayor to offer Nike perks for locating in Arizona...

Nike has been planning to build a manufacturing plant in Goodyear, Arizona, which is expected to bring 500 jobs to the area.

Retailread more
Tech

Facebook exec reminds the world that the company won't control the cryptocurrency it announced two weeks ago

Matt Rosoff@mattrosoff
Key Points
  • Facebook's blockchain head, David Marcus, wrote a blog post trying to clear up some common questions about Libra, the cryptocurrency it announced last month.
  • Among the points: Facebook won't control the currency, and it's meant primarily to help unbanked and underbanked people participate in the financial system.
  • If Facebook benefits, it will be because people find it easier to transfer money using Facebook products.
David Marcus
Michael Newberg | CNBC

A little more than two weeks after announcing plans for a cryptocurrency called Libra, Facebook's top executive on the project is reiterating that the company will not be in control of it.

"Facebook will not control the network, the currency, or the reserve backing it," wrote David Marcus, the head of the company's blockchain group, in a blog post on Wednesday. "Facebook will only be one among over a hundred members of the Libra Association by launch. We will not have any special rights or privileges."

Marcus also explained that Facebook's wallet for Libra, called Calibra, will be only one of many wallets, but admitted that Facebook will gain business benefits overall from making it easier for people to use Facebook services to transfer money.

The need to reiterate these points after only two weeks suggests Facebook will have an uphill battle getting people to trust it with something so sensitive as their finances.

It also highlights a fundamental contradiction in the project: While Facebook designed Libra under great secrecy and oversaw its announcement, the company intends to turn control over the cryptocurrency to a body of partners. At launch, those partners included non-profits, credit card companies and payment brokers, among others, but so far major financial institutions have stayed away. The transition of control may not be successful if Facebook can't convince partners there's a reason to join.

It's also not immediately obvious why Facebook undertook the ambitious project of designing an entirely new digital currency, rather than simply creating a payment system that works in conjunction with Facebook products. There are plenty of other examples of tech companies facilitating payments, like Apple Pay and PayPal's Venmo, that let people transfer money electronically without requiring them to convert it to and from a new kind of currency.

Marcus addressed this by saying that Libra's great promise is to help people who are poorly served by the current banking system, particularly those in developing countries.

"With Libra, anyone with a $40 smartphone and connectivity will have the ability to securely safeguard their assets, access the world economy, transact at a much lower cost, and over time access a whole range of financial services," he wrote. "We firmly believe that if Libra is successful, it can be a non-linear step change for billions of people who need it the most."

The novelty and ambition of the idea does not seem to be discouraging investors: Facebook stock is up about 4% since the company announced Libra.

WATCH: Circle CEO says national attention on crypto suggests it's here to stay

VIDEO8:2908:29
We will see continued growth in non-sovereign money: Circle CEO
Squawk Box

.