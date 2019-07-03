From the Mustang to the minivan, auto legend Lee Iacocca is dead at 94

Lee Iacocca, former Chrysler chairman, in 2005. (Photo by Matthew Simmons/Getty Images)

Lido Anthony Iacocca, the automobile industry legend best known as "Lee," died at the age of 94 on Tuesday morning, his family confirmed.

A child of Italian immigrants who grow up in humble conditions, Iacocca became one of the most powerful — and best known — executives in Detroit.

Iacocca rose to become president of Ford Motor in December 1970.

After being fired in a dispute with company heir Henry Ford II, Iacocca joined the then-struggling Chrysler. Using both his business skills and ability to turn a phrase, he won federal loan guarantees that helped the automaker avoid a potential 1980 bankruptcy.