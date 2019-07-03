How Canadian health care compares to America's system

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Wall Street analysts are crazy about these stocks

CNBC used FactSet to screen the stocks with the highest average 12-month price targets by analysts.

Marketsread more

Dow, Nasdaq close at record highs amid expectations for the Fed...

Stocks closed at record highs as investors bet on a potential rate cut from the Fed later after the release of weaker-than-expected economic data.

Marketsread more

Kamala Harris bundlers wave of donor support since debate...

Sen. Kamala Harris is seeing a wave of enthusiasm from donors who had no interest in backing her before she took on former Vice President Joe Biden during last week's debate....

2020 Electionsread more

Trump's latest Fed moves are another step in trying to take...

In a tweet Tuesday, the president said he plans on sending the names of Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton to the Senate as Fed governor appointees.

The Fedread more

Jobs report could show slowing trend and be the lever the Fed...

Ten years into the recovery, the economy's ability to create new jobs may be slowing .

Market Insiderread more

Federal appeals court says Amazon is liable for third-party...

A federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday that Amazon can be held liable for for defective goods that third-party vendors sell on its site.

Technologyread more

Pentagon condemns 'truly disturbing' Chinese missile tests in...

Over the weekend, the Chinese carried out an anti-ship ballistic missile test and fired at least one missile into the South China Sea.

Politicsread more

Russian who runs Kremlin defense industry: S-500 'will enter...

Russia claims that the ground-based missile system is capable of intercepting hypersonic missiles, drones and aircraft as well as stealth warplanes like the F-22 and the F-35.

Politicsread more

How 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' will impact the Marvel Cinematic...

With the debut of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in theaters this week, Phase III of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come to a close, but Disney isn't done telling stories...

Entertainmentread more

Bruce Linton: I was fired as co-CEO of Canadian pot company...

Canopy Growth said Wednesday that Linton was removed as co-chief executive officer and a member of the board, effective immediately.

Marijuanaread more

Trump says 'absolutely moving forward' with census citizenship...

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called news reports that the Commerce Department would drop its plans to ask people if they are U.S. citizens on the 2020 census "fake."

Politicsread more

Facebook exec reminds the world that it won't control Libra...

The need to reiterate these points after only two weeks suggests Facebook will have an uphill battle getting people to trust it with something so sensitive as their finances.

Technologyread more
Health Insurance

How Canadian health care compares to America's system

Charlotte Morabito
VIDEO9:3709:37
'Medicare-for-all': How Canada's universal health-care system works
Health Insurance

Canada's health-care system is playing a larger role in America's political discourse as the 2020 presidential elections heat up.

Progressives on the left love pointing to Canada as an equitable and efficient health care system. Conservatives, on the other hand, use Canada as an example when warning about the dangers of socialized medicine and unchecked bureaucracy.

Canada is a single-payer health-care system, kind of like the "Medicare for All" plans some well-known Democrats have been promoting. It provides basic universal coverage to its citizens, but it also has reports of long waiting times. Many also say it's difficult to navigate.

Despite mixed reports of the system's effectiveness, 94% of Canadians say their version of medicare is an important source of both personal and collective pride for their country.

So how exactly is medicare working in Canada and how does it compare to the United States? Watch the video above to find out.

Next Article
VIDEO9:2209:22
Here's what 'Medicare-for-All' looks like in France
Health Insurance