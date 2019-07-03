Defensive OPEC alliance has 'no clear endgame' in an era of abundant supply, expert says

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khaled al-Falih (L) talks to the press on the sidelines of the 176th meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) conference and the 6th meeting of the OPEC and non-OPEC countries on July 1, 2019 in Vienna, Austria.

There's only so much that OPEC and its oil-producing allies can actually do in a world filled with "factors beyond their control," Citi's Global Head of Commodities Research Ed Morse told CNBC.

The U.S. trade war with China and the resultant slowing global economy, sanctions on Iran's oil sector and political turmoil in Venezuela and Libya, are all combining to destabilize crude markets. And these factors that are decisive in the direction of the oil price, are largely beyond OPEC's control.

"What continues to drive the OPEC+ countries is their vulnerability to low prices and less-than-adequate revenues. Their actions are largely defensive," Morse told CNBC Tuesday.

"The countries involved have no clear endgame other than to push back the inevitable time in which the age of supply abundance can no longer be held back."

OPEC announced Tuesday that it and its non-member allies including Russia would extend oil production cuts of around 1.2 million barrels per day, until March 2020. The alliance between OPEC's 14 member countries, and 10 other non-OPEC producers, is known as OPEC +.

The group agreed in late 2016 to cut their production in order to stabilize oil prices that had plunged from a high of $114 a barrel in June 2014 to a low of around $26 a barrel in early 2016, due to rising supply (largely as a result of U.S. shale oil production) and lackluster demand.

The sharp drop in price caused problems for many OPEC producers reliant on oil exports for much of their government revenues. Citi's Morse noted that OPEC+ countries largely need a price above $70 or $80 per barrel to balance their budgets.

He said price stability was being affected by factors including poor governance in key producing countries in Latin America (Venezuela, for instance) and North and West Africa (Algeria, Libya and Nigeria, for example) and the increased use of sanctions by the U.S. as it becomes an oil-producing giant itself. "The factors are all beyond OPEC's control," Morse noted.